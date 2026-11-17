The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation has sensitised about 3,500 corps members at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Nonwa-Gbam, Rivers State, on deposit insurance, smart savings, financial literacy and wealth creation, while also engaging corps members in Akwa Ibom State on safe banking and digital fraud.

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation has sensitised about 3,500 members of the National Youth Service Corps in Rivers State on the Deposit Insurance scheme, smart savings culture, financial literacy and wealth creation.

The programme held on Tuesday at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Nonwa-Gbam, Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State, and was themed NDIC in Your Camp 2026. The sensitisation aims to catch young Nigerians early, deepen financial inclusion, build public confidence in the banking system and promote a culture of disciplined savings among graduates entering the workforce.

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NDIC Functions And Mandate Explained

The first paper, on the Functions and Mandate of the NDIC, was delivered by the Port Harcourt Zonal Controller, represented by Mr. Silvester Agbo, a Senior Manager in the corporation. Agbo explained that the NDIC is an agency of the Federal Government established to administer the Deposit Insurance System in Nigeria, working closely with the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Federal Ministry of Finance.

He said the corporation was primarily created to protect depositors in the event of a bank failure, supervise banks, carry out failure resolution mechanisms and liquidate banks if a failure occurs. He educated the corps members on the various types of banks in the country and their insurance limits: N5,000,000 for Deposit Money Banks and Mobile Money Operators, and N2,000,000 for Microfinance Banks, Primary Mortgage Banks and Payment Service Banks. The NDIC exists to protect your deposits, he said.

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When you save in a licensed bank insured by the NDIC, your savings are safe, even if the bank fails. That is the assurance we give to every Nigerian depositor. The second paper, on Smart Savings, was presented by Mrs. Bokepere Adeghe, a Principal Manager from the Communications Department of the NDIC.

Smart Savings And Deposit Protection Advice

But the most approved way to save is to keep your money in banks, not just any bank, but a licensed and approved bank, one that is insured by NDIC, she said. In that way, you will be assured that your savings will always be intact. As corps members, save for the future, she added. When you save early, it will help you later in life.

When you start saving as a young person, it becomes a habit. The event was made lively and interactive with a drama presentation illustrating the dangers of keeping money at home and falling victim to Ponzi schemes, as well as a question-and-answer session where corps members sought clarifications on deposit insurance coverage, bank failure, savings and investments. Educational materials were also distributed.

The Rivers State NYSC Coordinator, Mr. Oleghe Moses, represented by the Head of Training, Mrs. Odok Adzin, commended the NDIC for the laudable initiative and the excellent coordination of the sensitisation campaign. She noted that the essence of the programme was fully achieved, as the corps members were actively engaged through the drama and question-and-answer segments.

We appreciate the efforts of the NDIC, which continues to educate the public on the importance of saving and enlightening them on savings, ensuring safety and confidence in our financial system, she said. She urged the corps members to put the knowledge gained into practice and to share it with their families and host communities.

The corporation noted that by equipping corps members with practical approaches to wealth creation, self-reliance and financial independence, it is building a generation of financially disciplined Nigerians who will contribute to the stability and growth of the nation's economy. In a related outreach in Akwa Ibom State, the NDIC sensitised corps members on deposit protection and the need to guard against digital fraud.

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NDIC Outreach To Corps Members In Akwa Ibom

That exercise was held on Tuesday at the NYSC orientation camp in Ikot Itie Udung community, Nsit Atai Local Government Area. Speaking during the exercise, the NDIC Port Harcourt Zonal Controller, Adefemi Shaba, said depositors remain key stakeholders of the corporation, hence the need to engage corps members and educate them on their rights. NDIC decided to meet the corps members in camp to let them know that the corporation exists, he said.

We are here to protect your deposits and sensitise you on how the deposit insurance scheme works. The management of the corporation felt that we should gather the corpers together, talk to them, let them know about their deposit protection, and let them know that there is the NDIC that protects their deposits, he said. We want a situation where every household will know that their deposit is protected by NDIC. So, we take this sensitisation beyond corps members.

Shaba explained that the NDIC visits markets in conjunction with market associations, participates in trade fairs where it educates the public, and also organises programmes for journalists under the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria, as well as for judges. He added that the NDIC has also begun teaching corps members how to save smartly and invest wisely, noting that the programme would be expanded in stages.

Warning Against Digital Fraud And Banking Scams

On the rise in digital fraud, Shaba advised members of the public never to compromise their banking details, noting that as security measures improve, criminals also devise new tricks. He urged depositors to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious transactions to their banks and relevant authorities.

In her remarks, the Akwa Ibom State NYSC Coordinator, Ngozi Akuagbaogu, described the initiative as a welcome development, noting that the camp was privileged to be among the states selected to benefit from the sensitisation exercise. She expressed joy over the programme, stressing that such an opportunity to educate participants on the importance of financial awareness had not been available at the camp before.

The sensitisation has helped participants gain a better understanding of the role of the NDIC, particularly in protecting bank depositors and promoting confidence in the banking system, Akuagbaogu said. Speaking on behalf of the participants, ThankGod Chigozie described the sensitisation lecture organised by the corporation as timely and life-changing. He thanked the corporation for the lecture, saying it had exposed corps members to mistakes they make in managing their finances and how to correct them.