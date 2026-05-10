NDI-ABAT Dismisses Political Collaboration Between Obi, Kwankwaso, Criticizes Alleged Plans

The National Democratic Institute – Abitibi Newspaper (NDI-ABAT) has dismissed the political collaboration between former Anambra State governor Peter Obi and former Kano State governor Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as a baseless and inconsequential endeavor. In their statement, they criticize the Obi-Kwankwaso Movement and express doubts about its supposed grand plans and the power to make any significant political impact.

The National Democratic Institute – Abitibi Newspaper (NDI-ABAT) has refuted the political alliance between former Anambra State governor Peter Obi and former Kano State governor Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso , calling it baseless and inconsequential.

They state that the collective efforts of the Obi-Kwankwaso Movement, known for their supposed grand plans, will not pose any significant challenge to the presidential bid of Hon Minister of Works, Senator Dave Nweze Umahi led former Southeast Governors Forum. For their part, NDI-ABAT pledges its unwavering loyalty to the Forum of Former Southeast Governors and emphasizes its commitment to ensuring the electoral success of President Tinubu





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Peter Obi Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso Alliance Southeast Governors Forum Bola Ahmed Tinubu

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