NDDC Reaffirms Commitment to Inclusive Child Development in Niger Delta

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has restated its commitment to prioritising inclusive and sustainable development for children in the region, aligning with the 2026 International Children's Day theme and national development agendas.

The Niger Delta Development Commission ( NDDC ) has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the inclusive and sustainable development of children in the Niger Delta region, emphasizing equal opportunities for all.

Dr Samuel Ogbuku, the Managing Director of the NDDC, made this statement during the commemoration of International Children's Day 2026, held at an event centre in Port Harcourt under the theme "The Future Now - Promoting Inclusion for Every Nigerian Child". His remarks were delivered through a statement issued by the NDDC Director of Corporate Affairs, Seledi Thompson-Wakama, and disseminated to news outlets.

Represented by Mrs Chioma Nwakwue, Deputy Director of Education, Health, and Social Services, Dr Ogbuku highlighted that beyond infrastructural projects, the commission places a high priority on the holistic development of children in the region. He noted that the 2026 theme aligns with President Bola Tinubu's declaration of the Year of Families and Social Development and with the Renewed Hope Agenda aimed at improving education, healthcare, social protection, and economic opportunities for Nigerians.

Through targeted investments in education, healthcare, school infrastructure, skills development, digital empowerment, and social welfare, the NDDC is working to build a more inclusive and prosperous Niger Delta. The national celebration focused on promoting equal access to quality education, healthcare, digital skills, and child protection across the country. Dr Moses Egorerua, one of the event's speakers, urged children to take their education seriously, describing it as a fundamental right and essential for personal and societal advancement.

He encouraged them to use social media productively for learning and to engage in community service to develop leadership qualities and social responsibility. Dr Ogbuku further stressed the commission's dedication to creating an environment where every child, regardless of background or diversity, has the opportunity to thrive. He explained that the NDDC's initiatives are designed to address both immediate needs and long-term sustainability, ensuring that children become active contributors to their communities and the broader national economy.

The emphasis on digital empowerment reflects an understanding of the evolving global landscape, where technological literacy is increasingly vital. By integrating technology into educational programs and skills training, the NDDC aims to prepare Niger Delta youth for future careers and entrepreneurial ventures.

Additionally, improvements in healthcare access are seen as foundational to children's overall well-being and ability to learn, prompting the commission to upgrade health facilities and promote preventive care in the region. The event also served as a platform to reinforce collaboration between the NDDC, government agencies, and civil society organizations. Recognizing that sustainable development requires collective effort, the commission called for strengthened partnerships to maximize impact.

Dr Ogbuku acknowledged challenges such as environmental degradation and insecurity in the Niger Delta, which affect children's welfare, and assured stakeholders that the NDDC remains steadfast in addressing these issues through its mandate. He urged community leaders and parents to support children's education and protection, emphasizing that safeguarding children's rights is a shared responsibility. The NDDC's alignment with national policies, particularly the Renewed Hope Agenda, underscores its role as a key driver of regional development and social inclusion.

Moving forward, the commission plans to scale up its interventions, with a focus on measurable outcomes and accountability. By prioritizing children's development today, the NDDC aims to secure a brighter future for the Niger Delta and Nigeria as a whole





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