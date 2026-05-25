NDDC Managing Director Announces Wide‑Scale Reforms and Digital Overhaul to Boost Service Delivery

Dr Samuel Ogbuku outlines a comprehensive reform and digitisation plan aimed at modernising the Niger Delta Development Commission, enhancing transparency, and accelerating development projects across the region.

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission , Dr Samuel Ogbuku, highlighted that a series of reforms and a comprehensive digitisation drive are set to transform the way the agency operates and serves the communities in the Niger Delta.

Speaking during a visit to the commission’s headquarters in Yenagoa, Dr Ogbuku explained that the reforms are designed to streamline workflow, cut through entrenched bureaucratic obstacles and bring the organisation in line with modern public‑service standards. He stressed that the digitisation programme will embed greater transparency and accountability in every level of operation, from project planning and budgeting to procurement and reporting, thereby sharpening the commission’s focus on delivering tangible development outcomes.

The Managing Director said that the reforms are not merely procedural adjustments but a strategic push to make the NDDC a more agile, results‑oriented institution that can respond swiftly to the pressing developmental needs of the oil‑producing states. He added that by leveraging digital tools, the commission will be able to monitor project progress in real time, detect anomalies early and allocate resources more efficiently, ultimately improving living standards for the people of the Niger Delta.

Mrs Seledi Thompson‑Wakama, Director of Corporate Affairs, underscored the significance of staff engagement in the transformation agenda. She noted that the recent interaction with employees gave senior management a valuable forum to listen to concerns, gather ideas and reinforce internal communication channels. According to her, fostering a culture of collaboration and professional commitment is essential for the reforms to take root.

Dr Ogbuku urged all personnel to embrace the changes, highlighting that the success of the initiative depends on the collective effort of the workforce. He praised the dedication of the staff, describing it as the backbone of the commission’s mission to execute sustainable development projects that address infrastructure deficits, environmental remediation and socio‑economic empowerment across the region.

The Managing Director called on employees to uphold the highest standards of integrity and to take pride in contributing to a re‑energised NDDC that can deliver on its mandate more effectively. Supporting the reform narrative, Mr Godknows Alamieyeseigha, Director of the NDDC Bayelsa Office, expressed confidence that the planned changes will yield measurable improvements. He pointed to early indicators such as faster processing times for permits, more transparent tender processes and a noticeable reduction in red‑tape delays.

Mr Alamieyeseigha affirmed that these developments are already creating a more favourable climate for investment and partnership with both the public and private sectors. He concluded by reiterating the importance of continued stakeholder involvement, urging community leaders, civil society groups and beneficiaries to stay engaged with the commission’s reform journey.

The overarching goal, as articulated by the leadership team, is to build a resilient, forward‑looking institution that can drive sustainable growth, improve infrastructure and enhance the quality of life for millions of residents in the Niger Delta region





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Niger Delta Development Commission Public Sector Reform Digital Transformation Service Delivery Regional Development

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