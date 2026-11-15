Akpabio Demands Evidence From Amaechi Over 50 Percent NDDC Deduction Claim

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has challenged former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi to provide documentary evidence for his claim that Akpabio introduced a 50 per cent deduction from NDDC contractor payments. Amaechi made the allegation on Saturday at an ADC rally in Bauchi, and Akpabio's office responded on Sunday, also questioning Amaechi's record as Rivers governor from 2007 to 2015.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has challenged former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi to provide documentary evidence for his allegation that Akpabio introduced a 50 per cent deduction from payments to contractors handling Niger Delta Development Commission projects.

The challenge was contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by Akpabio's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh. Amaechi, the vice-presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, made the allegation on Saturday at the ADC rally held at the Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi State. Amaechi did not provide further details or evidence to support the claim. His allegation followed what he described as recent comments by Akpabio against him in Port Harcourt.

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Akpabio Challenges Amaechi To Provide Evidence

Akpabio described the allegation as weighty and noted that Amaechi had yet to provide contract documents, payment records or details of identifiable transactions to substantiate it. He said a claim made before a political audience does not become fact because of the setting. The Senate President challenged Amaechi to identify the contractors affected, the contracts involved, when the deductions were allegedly made and the payment arrangements through which they occurred. He also asked what evidence links the claims.

He said, An allegation delivered before an enthusiastic political audience does not, by that circumstance alone, acquire the status of an established fact. He urged Amaechi to submit any credible evidence to appropriate investigative authorities rather than use the allegation for political confrontation.

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If Amaechi possesses credible evidence of unlawful deductions involving NDDC contractors, the appropriate course is to identify the relevant transactions, disclose the supporting records and submit the material to competent investigative authorities and not the act of rabble-rousing, he said. The statement also questioned Amaechi's record as governor of Rivers State from 2007 to 2015. It acknowledged that his administration started major projects in infrastructure, education, health and transport, but said the record deserves scrutiny.

Statement Questions Rivers State Infrastructure Projects

It cited the Port Harcourt monorail project, which it said drew sustained controversy over its reported cost, incomplete implementation and failure to deliver the expected public transportation service. It also named the Malaria-free Rivers State initiative. According to Akpabio, questions surrounding the projects should include how much was spent, the extent to which their original objectives were achieved, and the institutional and contractual decisions that contributed to their outcomes.

He said public accountability does not begin and end with one's political opponents. He stated, Public accountability does not begin and end with one's political opponents. It extends to every public official entrusted with resources, authority and responsibility. Akpabio said the approaching 2027 general elections should not provide an excuse for making unsubstantiated allegations.

He added that issues concerning the finances and administration of the NDDC deserved credible investigation. The commission was established to address developmental challenges in the oil-producing Niger Delta region, particularly its infrastructure and environmental needs. Akpabio maintained that the interests of the region's residents should remain central to discussions about the commission. He stressed the need for transparent procurement, completed projects and measurable developmental outcomes.

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Akpabio Warns Against Political Use Of NDDC

He added that the NDDC should not be turned into an instrument of political confrontation, and that allegations about the commission should be investigated through credible processes. Akpabio said Amaechi was entitled to raise concerns about public administration but had a responsibility to distinguish between allegations and claims backed by evidence.

He added, The credibility of a public allegation must rest not on the volume of its delivery, the status of its author or the occasion on which it is made, but on the quality of the evidence supporting it. Let the facts speak. Amaechi is the ADC's vice-presidential candidate. He also said at the rally that the party would win all 13 states in the North-East and North-West in the 2027 presidential election.