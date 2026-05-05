NDC Zones Presidential Candidature to the South

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced that its presidential candidate for the 2027 elections will be selected from the Southern region of Nigeria. This decision was made public by Buba Galadima, a prominent member of the party, following the recent addition of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso to the NDC. The party is preparing to submit its register to INEC and is urging potential candidates from the South to register promptly.

Buba Galadima , a prominent figure in Nigeria n politics and a leading member of the Nigeria Democratic Congress ( NDC ), has officially announced the party's decision to reserve its presidential nomination for candidates from the Southern region of the country.

This significant development was revealed during an interview with Channels Television on Tuesday, May 5th, and marks a crucial step in the NDC's preparations for the upcoming electoral cycle. The announcement follows closely on the heels of a recent bolstering of the party's ranks with the inclusion of notable political figures, including Peter Obi, who was a key contender in the 2023 presidential election representing the Labour Party, and Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State.

These high-profile additions signal a strategic move by the NDC to broaden its appeal and strengthen its position within the Nigerian political landscape. Galadima, who also carries the historical weight of being a former leading member of the now-defunct All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP), emphasized the party’s commitment to a transparent and organized process leading up to the primaries.

He detailed the NDC’s imminent submission of its official register to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), a critical procedural requirement for participation in the elections. The timing of this submission is set for either Tuesday, May 5th, or Wednesday, May 6th, demonstrating the party’s proactive approach to meeting electoral deadlines. The zoning decision, according to Galadima, is a deliberate effort to ensure equitable representation and inclusivity within the party and across the nation.

It reflects a strategic consideration of regional balance and a commitment to fostering a sense of national unity. Galadima further elaborated on the practical implications of the zoning decision, directly addressing potential aspirants from the Southern region. He issued a clear call to action, urging individuals interested in vying for the presidential nomination to promptly register with the NDC. This registration, he stressed, is paramount to ensure their inclusion in the official party register that will be submitted to INEC.

The urgency of this call underscores the importance of timely registration for anyone seeking to be considered as a candidate. He explained that the party is currently focused on the primary elections as the immediate priority, outlining the process through which the NDC will select its presidential flagbearer. The submission of the register to INEC is a prerequisite for initiating the primary process, and the party is working diligently to meet this requirement.

Galadima’s statements highlight the NDC’s commitment to adhering to the established electoral guidelines and procedures. The party’s leadership recognizes the importance of a well-organized and transparent process to maintain credibility and ensure a fair contest for the presidential nomination. This emphasis on procedural correctness is intended to build confidence among party members and the wider electorate.

The inclusion of Obi and Kwankwaso is expected to bring diverse perspectives and strengthen the NDC’s ability to connect with different segments of the Nigerian population. The NDC’s decision to zone its presidential candidature to the South is a significant development with potentially far-reaching consequences for the 2027 elections. It aligns with ongoing discussions about power rotation and regional representation in Nigerian politics.

The move is likely to attract increased attention from political analysts and observers, as it could reshape the dynamics of the presidential race. The party’s proactive approach to registration and submission of its register to INEC demonstrates a level of preparedness and organizational capacity that could prove advantageous in the coming months. Galadima’s direct appeal to potential Southern candidates underscores the NDC’s genuine intention to identify and support a strong contender from the region.

The party’s leadership believes that a Southern candidate would be well-positioned to appeal to a broad range of voters and effectively represent the interests of the region. The addition of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso to the NDC’s ranks adds considerable weight to the party’s political profile. Obi’s strong showing in the 2023 presidential election demonstrated his ability to mobilize support, particularly among younger voters.

Kwankwaso’s extensive political experience and regional influence could also prove valuable to the NDC’s campaign efforts. The NDC is positioning itself as a viable alternative to the established political parties, offering a fresh perspective and a commitment to inclusive governance. The coming weeks will be crucial as the party finalizes its preparations for the primaries and seeks to attract a strong field of candidates from the South





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NDC Nigeria Politics Presidential Election Zoning Buba Galadima Peter Obi Rabiu Kwankwaso INEC Primaries

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