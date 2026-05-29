NDC Vows Fair Primaries, No Endorsements as Electronic Voting beckons

Nigeria's opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has declared that no aspirant has been endorsed for the party's ongoing primaries, with National Leader Mr. Dickson emphasizing equal protection for all candidates. The party is pushing for electronic voting to eliminate irregularities and has set up an appeal process for grievances, while adjusting its primary timetable due to logistical challenges.

The National Democratic Congress ( NDC ) has reiterated its commitment to ensuring a level playing field for all aspirants in its ongoing primary elections. Mr. Dickson, the party's National Leader and former governor of Bayelsa State, emphasized that he has not endorsed any candidate, even in his home state, to guarantee equal opportunity across the country.

He called for understanding and cooperation from all aspirants and stakeholders, acknowledging that tensions and clashes of interest during primaries are inevitable. Mr. Dickson urged everyone to put the party's interests above personal interests and to participate freely in the primaries, assuring that there are no endorsed candidates anywhere. He stressed the importance of free and fair elections, even in states where the contest is fiercer.

Aspirants are encouraged to make sacrifices for democracy and Nigeria by accepting the party's decisions, but an Appeal Committee will be set up to address any grievances. The NDC plans to conduct its primaries electronically moving forward to reduce irregularities, with Mr. Dickson describing the party as a 'miracle baby' due to its rapid achievements despite being newly formed.

The party's timetable was slightly adjusted from 27 to 29 May due to Eid-el-Kabir celebrations and logistical challenges, and the Independent National Electoral Commission has set a 30 May deadline for parties to submit membership registers ahead of the 2027 general election





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NDC Nigeria Primaries Elections Electronic Voting

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