NDC-NCC calls for high 2027 voter turnout to reject President Bola Tinubu's new borrowing plan, urging citizens to vote for Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to ensure fiscal accountability.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress National Campaign Council has issued an urgent directive for citizens to participate heavily in the upcoming 2027 general election. The party argues that the escalating national debt burden, driven by recent loan requests from President Bola Tinubu, makes this electoral cycle critical for securing the economic future of the nation.

NDC Calls for 2027 Election Mobilization

Dr. Constance Ikokwu, the official spokesperson for the Nigeria Democratic Congress, stated that the growing financial obligations placed on future generations necessitate immediate political action. The council emphasized that Nigerians must use their ballots to demand fiscal responsibility and a government that prioritizes public interest over unsustainable borrowing practices.

Also read Tinubu's Borrowings Make 2027 Polls Too Important To Ignore, NDC-NCC Tells Nigerians

The urgency of this call stems from a recent appeal by President Bola Tinubu to the National Assembly. He requested approval for a new external borrowing plan totaling $7.7 billion, which equates to approximately N10.79 trillion. These funds are designated to finance the deficit in the 2026 budget, a move the Nigeria Democratic Congress National Campaign Council described as a repetitive pattern of one week new loan cycles.

Obi and Kwankwaso Ticket for 2027 Vote

Dr. Constance Ikokwu specifically appealed to voters to support the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Mr. Peter Obi, and his running mate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. The voting date for this significant political contest is scheduled for January 16, 2027. The council framed this election as a decisive moment for the country to reclaim its economic sovereignty.

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Ikokwu drew a direct parallel between the current Nigerian political climate and the recent electoral events in the United States. She noted that Americans demonstrated the power of the ballot in their November 4, 2026 elections, despite facing similar challenges with high living costs and economic hardship. This comparison was used to highlight the efficacy of civic engagement in driving governmental change.

Comparison With US Electoral Participation

The spokesperson observed that American citizens, much like their Nigerian counterparts, were grappling with significant economic pressures. However, rather than resigning themselves to their circumstances or merely expressing dissatisfaction, they utilized their democratic rights to effect change. This demonstration of power was presented as a model for Nigerian voters to emulate.

Ikokwu urged Nigerians to follow the example set by Americans, who she described as champions of democratic participation. She called for millions of citizens to turn out and vote for Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, arguing that such mass participation is essential to challenge the current administration's fiscal policies.

Criticism of National Assembly Borrowing

From The Strait Of Hormuz To The Strait Of Midterm, Trump Pays Heavy Price The NDC-NCC reiterated that the country's economic future must not be mortgaged through unsustainable borrowing and the mismanagement of public resources.

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Ikokwu criticized the National Assembly for its perceived lack of oversight regarding the new loan requests. She characterized the legislature as a rubber-stamp body that endorses loan applications before they are even formally submitted. This critique suggests that the borrowing spree is proceeding with minimal legislative scrutiny.

Despite the criticism of the current legislative process, the spokesperson advised Nigerians not to despair. She maintained that the ballot remains the most powerful instrument for change in the country. The council believes that voters have the ultimate authority to rescue the nation from what they describe as a debt trap.

Fiscal Accountability and Future Governance

The Nigeria Democratic Congress National Campaign Council is advocating for a shift in governance towards transparency and prudent management of public resources. They argue that entrusting the country's future to a government committed to these principles is the only viable path forward.

The party's message is clear: the electorate must use their votes to hold leaders accountable for fiscal decisions. By supporting Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, voters can signal a demand for a more responsible approach to national debt and budget allocation in the post-2027 era.