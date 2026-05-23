NDC Unveils Screening Committee for House of Assembly Aspirants, Confirms 36-State Screening Exercise and Guidelines

The Nigerian Democratic Congress has unveiled its screening committee to oversee the screening of House of Assembly aspirants in various states. The House of Assembly screening commences on Saturday, and the party's leadership has announced the constitution of screening committees to oversee the process in all the 36 states of the country.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC , has unveiled its screening committee to oversee the screening of House of Assembly aspirants in various states. The NDC House of Assembly screening commences on Saturday, and the party's leadership has announced the constitution of screening committee s to oversee the process in all the 36 states of the country.

According to a memo jointly signed by the party's National Chairman and National Secretary, aspirants will be evaluated for character, capability, and capacity to win election, among other criteria. For any aspirant to be deemed worthy of purchasing the party's nomination form, he or she must be a financially up to date member of the party, and must show evidence of contribution to the growth of the party.

The memo also stated that any aspirant who is accompanied by thugs and miscreants to the venue of the screening stands the risk of being disqualified. The screening committees are made up of three members each for every state, comprised of a chairman, a secretary, and one member. The screening exercise is scheduled to run from Saturday, May 23, 2026, through Monday May 25, 2026. 2027 election: NDC sets up national selection committee for governorship, national assembly primaries





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NDC House Of Assembly Screening Committee Guidelines Aspirants Evaluation 'S Contribution Ascribed To Thugs-Accompanying Bigots Election 2027 National Selection Committee

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