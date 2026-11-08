NDC Accuses Tinubu of Using Ibom Deep Sea Port as Campaign Tool After Fresh Approval

The Nigeria Democratic Congress says President Bola Tinubu is recycling a 2020 Ibom Deep Sea Port approval as a campaign tool, while Peter Obi demands accountability for subsidy savings, borrowings and revenues.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress on Sunday accused President Bola Tinubu of turning the proposed Ibom Deep Sea Port into a campaign tool, questioning why the Federal Government was announcing a fresh approval for a project it said had already been approved under former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2020.

NDC Accuses Tinubu Of Port Campaign Tool

The opposition party alleged that the multi-billion-dollar project had repeatedly been used to win political support in Akwa Ibom State. Tinubu announced the approval of the long-awaited port project on Friday during a reception and rally organised in his honour at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo. The President was in the state to inaugurate projects executed by Governor Umo Eno's administration when the governor appealed for the Federal Government's intervention in the seaport project.

Also read Ibom Deep Sea Port: Gov Eno Hails Tinubu’s Approval, Projects Economic Transformation

However, in a statement made available to journalists, the NDC National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, questioned the rationale behind the fresh approval, insisting that the project had already received Federal Executive Council approval in December 2020. The party recalled that the Buhari administration had, at its December 16, 2020, meeting, approved the implementation of the first phase of the $4.6bn Ibom Deep Sea Port project, with Bollore/Power China named as the preferred bidder.

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The party said the approval was expected to pave the way for the commencement of construction. The NDC also recalled that Tinubu, while campaigning as the APC presidential candidate at the party's campaign rally in Uyo on January 30, 2023, had promised to build the seaport. At that rally, Tinubu reportedly told supporters: We will do mechanised farming. We will export food from Akwa Ibom.

We will build your seaport. Director said: What a hocus-pocus, what hogwash, and what barefaced lies and shenanigans of a rudderless party! How many times will the APC approve the Ibom Deep Sea Port? Describing Friday's announcement as another attempt to secure political support ahead of the 2027 elections, the NDC spokesman expressed doubts that the project would be delivered.

Opposition Criticises Empty Promises And Deceit

Obviously, this is another round of cheap promises that will not be kept or honoured. Just as before, so it will be now - empty promises. All talk and no action. As Nigerians are still waiting for the APC and President Tinubu to give us uninterrupted electricity supply, so Akwa Ibomites are waiting endlessly for the promised deep sea port that has become a campaign tool of deceit, the statement said.

The party accused the ruling party of elevating deceit to a campaign strategy, insisting that Akwa Ibom residents had continued to wait for the project despite repeated assurances. It said the promise remained unfulfilled more than three years after Tinubu made it, despite his renewed commitment during his visit to the state on Friday, November 6, 2026.

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Drawing a comparison with the country's electricity challenges, the opposition party said Nigerians were still waiting for the APC government to deliver uninterrupted power supply, while Akwa Ibom residents remained hopeful that the deep-sea port would become a reality. Separately, former Anambra State governor Peter Obi has also challenged Tinubu to account for the resources available to his administration, questioning how the government had utilised funds from fuel subsidy removal, borrowings and increased revenue.

Peter Obi Challenges President On Accountability

Obi, in a statement issued on Saturday, November 7, titled Good Day, Mr President: Nigerians Deserve Accountability, urged the President to explain what his administration had achieved with the resources entrusted to it. Obi congratulated Tinubu on spending a night in Akwa Ibom, outside Lagos and Abuja, but questioned his reported record of spending more than 260 days outside Nigeria since assuming office.

He urged the President to visit the remaining 33 states, interact with ordinary Nigerians and provide details of how his government had spent the ₦15.8 trillion reportedly saved from fuel subsidy removal, more than $100 billion in borrowings and increased government revenues. Obi also demanded figures showing the number of Nigerians lifted out of poverty, out-of-school children returned to classrooms and functional primary healthcare centres constructed under the administration.

He further questioned improvements in electricity supply, recalling Tinubu's earlier promise that Nigerians should not vote for him if he failed to address the country's power crisis. Nigerians deserve answers. They deserve to know what has been done with the resources entrusted to your government, Obi said. He added that the Nigeria he hoped to build would be anchored on accountability, transparency and measurable improvements in the lives of citizens rather than government announcements and revenue figures.