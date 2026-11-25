The Nigeria Democratic Congress says suspected political thugs attacked its members in Benin City on Wednesday, injuring several people and damaging campaign vehicles ahead of Peter Obi's arrival for a town hall meeting.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress ( NDC) has alleged that suspected political thugs attacked its members and supporters in Benin City, Edo State, on Wednesday, leaving several people injured ahead of the arrival of its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The party made the allegation in a statement issued on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, saying the attack occurred along Airport Road as Obi arrived in the state for a town hall meeting and campaign activities. The NDC alleged that the attackers opened fire, damaged campaign vehicles and buses, and injured several supporters.

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Suspected thugs attack NDC in Benin City

The statement read, As our presidential candidate, His Excellency Peter Obi, arrived in the state for a town hall meeting and campaign activities, suspected political thugs reportedly attacked NDC members and supporters along Airport Road. Reports indicate that the assailants opened fire, damaged campaign vehicles and buses, and left several people injured. Videos circulating online show the aftermath of this brazen assault. The party condemned the incident, describing it as a vicious and unprovoked attack on its members.

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This latest incident follows a disturbing pattern of violence, intimidation, and attacks against NDC members, candidates, and structures across Edo State and other parts of the country, the statement said. It added, Politics is not war. No Nigerian should be attacked, shot at, or terrorised simply for supporting a political party or exercising their democratic rights. The first video shows the scene on a busy roadside in daylight.

Campaign vehicles bearing NDC branding and images of Peter Obi were dented, and doors were removed. Campaign posters and flyers lie scattered on the ground and pavement, some near what appear to be bloodstains close to one of the vehicles. The second video shows multiple injured people lying on tables or stretchers, many with extensive blood covering their lower bodies, legs, and feet. Some limbs appear heavily bandaged or severely wounded.

Medical staff in gloves and protective clothing attend to the victims amid significant amounts of blood on the tables, floor, and bodies. The NDC called on the Edo State Police Command, the Inspector-General of Police and other security agencies to secure the area, protect its supporters and candidates, and investigate the incident. It also urged the authorities to identify, arrest and prosecute those responsible, including their alleged sponsors, regardless of political affiliation.

NDC demands security and accountability

The NDC further called for guarantees of safety for political actors to enable campaigns and other lawful political activities to take place without fear of violence. The NDC remains committed to peaceful, issue-based politics. We will not be intimidated or driven out of any part of Nigeria. Our supporters are law-abiding citizens, and their safety is non-negotiable, the statement added.

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The party also urged Nigerians, civil society organisations, the media and the international community to take note of what it described as escalating political violence and hold the authorities accountable for protecting citizens rights to political participation. The incident came a day after the NDC raised concerns over the withdrawal of approval for a venue it had booked for Obis town hall meeting in Benin City.

The party had alleged that the management of the event centre withdrew its approval after receiving payment. However, the management denied political interference, saying the disagreement arose from a booking error after the party requested a change of date. The latest incident also comes days after an attack on an NDC campaign gathering in Uduere community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, where six people were killed, according to the police.

Police invite Ovie Omo-Agege for questioning

The Delta State Police Command has invited former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege and other political actors for questioning as investigations continue. Earlier, Obi and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, arrived at the Benin Airport aboard a commercial airline, accompanied by other party supporters ahead of the town hall meeting organised as part of activities leading to the 2027 presidential election.

The situation reportedly became tense at the airport exit gate, with gunshots heard as the convoy conveying the NDC presidential candidate and his entourage moved out of the airport towards the Baptist Convention Ground, the new venue for the town hall meeting. However, there was presence of security personnel on ground to forestall the breakdown of law and order.