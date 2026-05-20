NDC State Chairman Visits, States Resistance to Hijacking Party's Structure Amid Leadership Crisis

The Enugu State chapter of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, has declared that it will resist any attempt to hijack the party's structure in the state amid the ongoing leadership crisis within the party.

The Enugu State chapter of the Nigeria Democratic Congress , NDC, has declared that it will resist any attempt to hijack the party's structure in the state amid the ongoing leadership crisis within the party.

Johnpaul Anih, the State Chairman, addressing members of the party's State Executive Committee during a meeting in Enugu on Wednesday, stated this. The State Chairman welcomed defectors from other political parties and said the growing influx shows the party's credibility as a political alternative.

However, Anih warned that the party would not tolerate actions capable of undermining its structure or internal democratic processes. Anih also appealed to aggrieved members to reconcile and align with the party's vision ahead of the 2027 general elections. The party leadership further reaffirmed its resolve to strengthen its structures across the 17 local government areas of the state.

Anih assured supporters that the party would uphold transparency, fairness, and inclusive leadership as it expands its membership base across the state. Anih added that the NDC would field credible candidates capable of winning elections in Enugu State during the 2027 polls





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Nigeria Democratic Congress Ongoing Leadership Crisis Hijacking Party's Structure Resistance Transparency Fairness Inclusive Leadership Building A Broad Political Movement Aligning With Party Vision Upholding Democratic Processes

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