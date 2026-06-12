NDC's Dickson Discloses Offer to Aisha Yesufu Amidst Primary Dispute

A detailed report on statements by NDC national leader Mr. Dickson regarding activist Aisha Yesufu's rejected House of Representatives ticket and the party's response to her allegations of manipulated primaries in the FCT.

The Nigerian Democratic Congress ( NDC ) is navigating internal tensions following its senatorial primaries in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). National leader of the party, Mr. Dickson , addressed the media in Abuja, revealing that activist Aisha Yesufu was offered a House of Representatives ticket by the party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi , and himself, but she declined.

This offer came amidst Yesufu's own bid for the FCT Senatorial District primaries, which she claimed were manipulated against her. Dickson emphasized that Yesufu remains a party member despite her public criticisms, but he urged her and other supporters of Peter Obi to work constructively to build the party rather than undermine its leadership. He framed her rejection of the House seat as a choice, stating it was a position many coveted.

The press conference followed a stakeholders' meeting as the party seeks to manage fallout from the contentious primaries and present a unified front ahead of the general elections





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Nigerian Democratic Congress NDC Aisha Yesufu Peter Obi FCT Primaries Mr. Dickson House Of Representatives Senatorial Election Party Politics

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