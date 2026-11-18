Nigeria Democratic Congress denies APC claims of recruiting thugs, detailing attacks on Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso teams ahead of 2027 polls.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress has firmly rejected accusations from the All Progressives Campaign Presidential Campaign Council regarding the recruitment of political thugs to disrupt activities ahead of the 2027 general elections. The opposition party countered by accusing the ruling party of sponsoring violent attacks against its members and supporters across various regions.

NDC Denounces APC Violence Claims

Deputy Spokesperson Dr Sam Omale issued a statement on Wednesday dismissing claims by APC campaign council spokesperson Dele Alake as false. Alake had alleged that opposition parties mobilized hoodlums and spread misinformation to create an impression of public dissatisfaction with President Bola Tinubu. The NDC described this accusation as a case of the perpetrator crying victim, asserting that its members have faced a year-long campaign of intimidation.

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Alleged Incidents of Political Violence

The NDC cited specific violent incidents to substantiate its claims of targeted aggression by ruling party loyalists. The statement referenced an alleged threat by Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo against presidential candidate Peter Obi on July 18, 2025, during a rally in Uromi. Okpebholo reportedly warned Obi against entering the state without prior clearance. Additionally, the party highlighted a viral video involving Senator Francis Fadahunsi, who allegedly instructed APC supporters in Yoruba to seek out and kill Accord Party members.

Campaign Disruptions and Fatalities

Further alleging severe disruptions, the NDC reported that armed thugs invaded its campaign office in Enugu on October 10, 2026. This attack resulted in the death of NDC member Ifeanyi Christopher Nwolie. The party also noted an attack on a town hall meeting in Oregun, Lagos, on November 12, which left several supporters injured. These events are presented as evidence of a systematic effort to silence the opposition through physical force.

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Accusations of Government-Sponsored Intimidation

The opposition party accused Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia of deploying thugs to disrupt Obi's condolence visit to Yelewata following a massacre in the community. NDC maintained that Obi and his entourage were repeatedly targeted in Calabar, Delta, and Edo states. Concurrently, the campaign team for vice-presidential candidate Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso faced attacks in Kano. The party argues these are coordinated efforts to prevent democratic engagement.

Contrasting Political Philosophies on Power

The NDC statement urged Dele Alake to direct comments on peaceful conduct to President Bola Tinubu, recalling the President's past declarations that power is not served à la carte. The party quoted Tinubu's instruction to followers to grab power, snatch it, and run away with it. NDC asserts that its growing popularity is organic, driven by voter dissatisfaction with economic hardship, hunger, and insecurity, rather than sponsored disruption of APC rallies.

Outlook for 2027 Election Integrity

The NDC accused the APC of laying groundwork for a crackdown on opposition activities and potential disqualification of rival parties. The party claims opposition groups are routinely prevented from displaying posters or accessing public facilities for rallies. NDC promises that an election victory would promote transparency and restore Nigeria's international standing, urging Nigerians to reject what it describes as a self-inflicted chaos of a failed government.