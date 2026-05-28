NDC puts measures in place to prevent aspirants from riding on Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso's popularity

The Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, has taken steps to prevent aspirants from using the popularity of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso to gain power.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Nigeria Democratic Congress , NDC , Osa Director, says the party has put measures in place to prevent aspirants from riding on Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso 's popularity to power.

According to him, unlike what happened in 2023, the opposition party will be thorough in the screening of aspirants. We have learnt from the incident of the past that happened in the Labour Party, and that was why, during our screening, we took particular special notice of the fact that a lot of people, especially people from the diaspora who have never participated in politics, rushed to get a form under the platform of the NDC.

As you have said, probably to ride on the Obi-Kwankwaso wave and also because they see that the NDC is a vibrant alternative platform to the mess we're having in the country today, and we are conscious of all that. Even during the screening, most of them were asked all those questions about their vision and credentials, so they know. And if you are not on the ground, who is going to vote for you, the director asked.

Recall that Obi was the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, while Kwankwaso was the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, flagbearer in the election. DAILY POST reports that in the buildup to that election, several aspirants, some relatively unknown, joined the LP and NNPP and even won. But months later, many of them dumped these parties for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

So, from that experience, the NDC has also told all the aspirants that it is not going to be business as usual. We are going to check your pedigree. If you don't have a verifiable pedigree and commitment to the party, to the principles and values that the party is espousing, then you are not going to pick a ticket and fly the flag of the NDC. So, we are learning from the mistakes of the past, he added





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Nigeria Democratic Congress NDC Peter Obi Rabiu Kwankwaso Labour Party New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP All Progressives Congress APC

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