NDC Primary Elections in Abia State Marred by Allegations of Irregularities

The primary elections of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, in some parts of Abia State on Friday witnessed allegations of rigging, disenfranchisement and diversion of election materials. The alleged irregularities took place in Bende local government area, Aba South and Ohafia, where party members, INEC officials and aspirants were left in confusion.

The primary elections of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC , in some parts of Abia State on Friday witnessed allegations of rigging, disenfranchisement and diversion of election materials .

The alleged irregularities took place in Bende local government area, Aba South and Ohafia, where party members, INEC officials and aspirants were left in confusion. At Uzuakoli civic hall, venue for Bende, aspirants for various offices were left in frustration as the Returning Officer was alleged to have abandoned the aspirants and jumped into the car of an aspirant and zoomed off.

The gate to the Uzuakoli civic hall was also locked to prevent a crowd of voters from gaining entrance into the hall. A State House of Assembly aspirant for Bende South constituency, Ikpechukwu Emeka Loveday, claimed that two Returning Officers who collected election materials from the State office of NDC in Umuahia, disappeared with the materials.

It is not about me; it is about the systemic disenfranchisement of thousands of Bende people who came out to choose their preferred candidates in the elections, he said. In Aba North, Aba South and Aba Central, the exercise witnessed allegations of attempted imposition of candidates, use of thugs and also attempted hijack of materials.

Similarly, the governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Abia State, John Okiyi Kalu, has accused the leadership of the State PDP of not conducting a credible election. Okiyi, who lost to Kelechi Anosike in the Abia PDP gubernatorial primaries, said he was betrayed by the party despite his sacrifices for PDP.

But in response, the Chairman of the PDP in Abia State, Abraham Amah said that John Okiyi Kalu did not inform the key officers of the PDP that he was running for Governor. The allegations of irregularities in the NDC primary elections have raised concerns about the credibility of the electoral process in Abia State. The incident has also sparked a debate about the role of party leadership in ensuring a free and fair election.

The PDP leadership has denied any wrongdoing, but the allegations have cast a shadow over the party's commitment to democratic values. The incident has also highlighted the need for greater transparency and accountability in the electoral process. The NDC primary elections were marred by allegations of rigging, disenfranchisement and diversion of election materials. The alleged irregularities took place in Bende local government area, Aba South and Ohafia.

Party members, INEC officials and aspirants were left in confusion. The Returning Officer at Uzuakoli civic hall abandoned the aspirants and jumped into the car of an aspirant and zoomed off. The gate to the Uzuakoli civic hall was locked to prevent a crowd of voters from gaining entrance into the hall.

The State House of Assembly aspirant for Bende South constituency, Ikpechukwu Emeka Loveday, claimed that two Returning Officers who collected election materials from the State office of NDC in Umuahia, disappeared with the materials. The allegations of irregularities in the NDC primary elections have raised concerns about the credibility of the electoral process in Abia State. The incident has also sparked a debate about the role of party leadership in ensuring a free and fair election.

The PDP leadership has denied any wrongdoing, but the allegations have cast a shadow over the party's commitment to democratic values. The incident has also highlighted the need for greater transparency and accountability in the electoral process. The primary elections of the NDC in Abia State have been marred by allegations of rigging, disenfranchisement and diversion of election materials. The alleged irregularities took place in Bende local government area, Aba South and Ohafia.

Party members, INEC officials and aspirants were left in confusion. The Returning Officer at Uzuakoli civic hall abandoned the aspirants and jumped into the car of an aspirant and zoomed off. The gate to the Uzuakoli civic hall was locked to prevent a crowd of voters from gaining entrance into the hall.

The State House of Assembly aspirant for Bende South constituency, Ikpechukwu Emeka Loveday, claimed that two Returning Officers who collected election materials from the State office of NDC in Umuahia, disappeared with the materials. The allegations of irregularities in the NDC primary elections have raised concerns about the credibility of the electoral process in Abia State. The incident has also sparked a debate about the role of party leadership in ensuring a free and fair election.

The PDP leadership has denied any wrongdoing, but the allegations have cast a shadow over the party's commitment to democratic values. The incident has also highlighted the need for greater transparency and accountability in the electoral process





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NDC Abia State Primary Elections Irregularities Disenfranchisement Diversion Of Election Materials Party Leadership Electoral Process Transparency And Accountability

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