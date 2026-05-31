NDC Primary Election Exposes Internal Democratic Deficits, Ezekwesili Concerns

The New Development Front's FCT Senate primary election has revealed shortcomings in the party's internal democratic processes, prompting criticism from Oby Ezekwesili regarding transparency and credibility as the NDC seeks to position itself as a viable opposition.

The New Development Front's ( NDC ) primary election for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Senate seat has exposed significant internal weaknesses within the party, raising concerns about its viability as a credible opposition platform in Nigeria.

Former Minister of Education and renowned activist Oby Ezekwesili publicly addressed these issues in a Facebook post, responding to Aisha Yesufu's unsuccessful bid for the NDC senatorial ticket and her allegations of a manipulated primary. Ezekwesili emphasized that any party positioning itself as an alternative to the ruling establishment must exemplify the democratic values it promotes, particularly through transparent and credible internal processes.

She expressed disappointment that the NDC leadership failed to ensure such a process, stating that political parties serve as gatekeepers of democracy; when they do not practice democracy internally, it raises a serious red flag. She urged the NDC to implement necessary reforms to regain public trust, noting that Nigerians seeking a new political culture are closely observing parties that claim to champion democratic renewal.

Yesufu, an aspirant aligned with the NDC's sole presidential candidate, Peter Obi, lost the primary to another female contender, Amanda Pam, who was declared the party's candidate for the 2027 FCT Senate election. Yesufu alleged that the primary was marred by manipulation, pointing to repeated postponements and last-minute venue changes as evidence. Despite these claims, she chose not to file a formal petition, opting instead to learn from the experience.

Ezekwesili supported this decision, praising Yesufu for her resilience and civic courage. She argued that Yesufu's campaign highlighted a broader issue: Nigeria's readiness to open political pathways for ethical, competent citizens. Ezekwesili contended that until the nation embraces such candidates, democracy will continue to recycle mediocrity while excluding excellence. She affirmed that Yesufu, though not securing the ticket, earned the confidence and admiration of many Nigerians, helping them understand the cost of the broken political culture.

Ezekwesili concluded by encouraging Yesufu to remain steadfast, noting that her journey in public service has only just begun and that many are cheering her on. The incident underscores the NDC's challenges in establishing itself as a disciplined, principled opposition party. Internal primary disputes, especially those involving allegations of manipulation, can erode public confidence and hinder the party's ability to attract quality candidates and voters.

For a party that aims to offer a genuine alternative, ensuring fair, transparent, and inclusive internal elections is paramount. The NDC must address procedural failures, strengthen its governance structures, and foster a culture of accountability to rebuild trust. Otherwise, it risks being perceived as no different from the established parties it criticizes, ultimately diminishing its potential to drive political renewal in Nigeria





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