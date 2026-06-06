NDC Outlines Internal Structure Amid Post-Primary Disputes Ahead of 2027 Elections

The Nigeria Democratic Congress explains its stakeholder-based dispute resolution system following delayed primary results and manipulation claims, highlighting mechanisms for grassroots inclusion and reconciliation efforts.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress ( NDC ) recently concluded its primaries on May 29, positioning itself for the 2027 general elections. However, the party has yet to announce the results, a delay that has sparked allegations of manipulation from some aspirants.

In response, National Secretary Ikenna Enekweizu issued a statement clarifying the party's internal dispute resolution mechanism. He explained that the NDC employs an established stakeholder leadership structure, featuring caucus heads in every state. These caucus heads are tasked with conducting stakeholder consultations, building consensus, and making recommendations based on local political dynamics. Each state also has recognized grassroots leaders who participate in consultations.

Enekweizu emphasized that the process is designed to be inclusive; aspirants who disagree with stakeholder recommendations are free to test their popularity through democratic grassroots engagement. He underscored that the National Secretariat is not involved in imposing candidates, directing all aspirants instead to engage with state-level caucus leaders and members. The party also highlighted its commitment to affirmative action, encouraging female participation and protecting serving parliamentarians.

Some aspirants prematurely declared themselves winners, prompting complaints that were addressed by an appeal panel and party leadership. At a National Executive Council meeting, the NDC resolved to launch a comprehensive reconciliation process, urging all leaders to engage aspirants and members to foster unity and growth. Regarding the party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Enekweizu detailed his established leadership structure in the South-east, comprising respected elder statesmen.

Examples include former NDDC Chairman Ugochukwu Onyema leading Abia State caucus, former governors Sam Egwu (Ebonyi), Achike Udenwa (Imo), and Okwesilieze Nwodo (Old Enugu). Obi's team coordinates the caucus in Anambra State, where he served as governor





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NDC Nigeria Democratic Congress 2027 Elections Primaries Peter Obi Ikenna Enekweizu Stakeholder Leadership Caucus Dispute Resolution Reconciliation South-East Affirmative Action

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