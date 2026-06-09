NDC Moves to Resolve Kano Internal Disputes After Meeting With Kwankwasiyya Movement

The Nigeria Democratic Congress held a private meeting with Kwankwasiyya movement representatives to address tensions in Kano State, assuring no candidates will be imposed and dismissing false primary election result reports.

The leadership of the Nigeria Democratic Congress ( NDC ) has initiated efforts to mediate internal disputes within its Kano State chapter following a private meeting with representatives of the Kwankwasiyya movement.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by Osa Director, the party's National Publicity Secretary, the discussions involved NDC National Leader Henry Seriake Dickson along with other senior party officials. The primary focus of the talks was to address rising tensions between the Kwankwasiyya movement and longstanding NDC members in Kano. The intervention, as described by the party, aims to foster unity, inclusion, and broader participation as the party finalizes its internal election procedures.

The statement explicitly noted that the closed-door meeting was intended to resolve issues between the Kwankwasiyya movement and the legacy officials of the NDC in Kano State. Emphasizing a commitment to internal democracy, the leadership, including Dickson, underscored that no candidates would be imposed in Kano or any other part of the country. The NDC characterized the discussions as productive, with sessions lasting several hours and centered on finding common ground among all stakeholders.

Additionally, the party strongly denied circulating reports that purported to reveal primary election results, asserting that no official results have been released to date. The statement urged the public and party members to disregard any such lists, clarifying that the move was necessary to curb misinformation and reassure members that due process would be strictly followed before any results are made public.

The NDC reiterated its dedication to transparent and inclusive internal processes, stressing that all decisions would reflect the collective will of its members across Nigeria, especially in key states like Kano where factions have emerged. The meeting with Kwankwasiyya representatives is seen as a critical step toward healing rifts and ensuring that the party enters the general election with a unified front.

Observers note that the NDC's approach may set a precedent for conflict resolution within other state chapters facing similar internal discord. By prioritizing dialogue and rejecting imposition of candidates, the party aims to strengthen its grassroots appeal and demonstrate accountability. The denial of false result lists further highlights the NDC's concern over the spread of unverified information, which could undermine trust in its electoral mechanisms.

As internal elections progress, the party expects all members to respect the outcome of its deliberative processes and work collaboratively toward victory in the upcoming polls. The statement concluded with a call for patience and cooperation, reminding everyone that the NDC remains committed to the principles of democracy, unity, and participatory governance at all levels





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Nigeria Democratic Congress NDC Kano State Kwankwasiyya Movement Internal Disputes Primary Elections Henry Seriake Dickson Party Unity Internal Democracy

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