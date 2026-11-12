NDC Loses Founding Member Abdulmumin Abdulsalami Over Internal Grievances

Abdulmumin Abdulsalami quit the Nigeria Democratic Congress, alleging influential officials undermined his work. Yunusa Tanko also reportedly left the party.

Abdulmumin Abdulsalami, who served as Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has resigned from the party with immediate effect. His exit adds to growing questions about internal unity in the opposition party, which is led by Senator Henry Seriake Dickson as National Leader.

He conveyed his decision in a letter sent to National Chairman Senator Moses Cleopas, with the notice passed on through his former ward chairman in Kogi State. Separately, Yunusa Tanko, a political adviser to Peter Obi and former National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, reportedly left the NDC. Nothing in the available information suggests the two departures were planned together or linked.

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Abdulsalami Cites Treatment From Influential Party Members

Abdulsalami said he left the NDC after becoming dissatisfied with the treatment he allegedly received from some influential members. He linked his decision to a broader complaint about internal injustice and the increasing sway of powerful individuals inside the party.

He described himself as a founding member who played an important part in the party's establishment and its early political activities. According to him, his sincere efforts to build the NDC were at odds with the interests of a small group of powerful officers who, in his view, make the key decisions.

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Abdulsalami also said his decision served his personal interest, as he preferred peace of mind over continuing to voice complaints about what he considered repeated unfair treatment. He did not name the officials he held responsible, and his letter did not provide specific incidents to back up his claims.

Roles Held and Withdrawal From Party Commitments

Abdulsalami stated that he has withdrawn from all ongoing technical and political commitments he had taken on at the request of the NDC's National Leader. He said the resignation would affect every responsibility he had been handling within the party.

In his account, his service began with leading the party's Protem structure in Kogi State. He later became Deputy National Publicity Secretary and pioneer spokesperson, before ending his formal roles as Deputy National Director for Labour and Civil Society.

He thanked Senator Henry Seriake Dickson for giving him the opportunity to serve in those capacities. He also expressed gratitude to civil society activists, media practitioners and former colleagues who supported his efforts to promote the party since its early days.

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What the Resignations Mean for the NDC

The resignation means the NDC has lost a former official who held several posts at national and state levels, and whose exit was announced to both national and sub-national organs of the party. Abdulsalami's letter makes clear that his departure takes effect immediately.

The available material does not include a formal response from the NDC leadership to Abdulsalami's allegations, nor does it name the officials he criticised. Without those details, the claims of internal injustice remain his own account and have not been independently confirmed.

The source material also does not set out any scheduled procedures, dates or next steps linked to either departure. The Tanko exit is described only as reported, so its effect on the party's structure has not been detailed beyond the fact that both departures occurred within a short period.