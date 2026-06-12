NDC Leader Admits Primaries Irregularities, Blames Electoral Act Mandate

Seriake Dickson acknowledges problems in NDC's recent primaries, criticizes direct primary rule, and defends against ticket-selling allegations.

In a recent interview, Seriake Dickson , the National Leader of the opposition Nigeria Democratic Congress ( NDC ), admitted that the party's primary elections were marred by irregularities.

He attributed these issues largely to the amended Electoral Act 2026, which mandates direct primaries for all political parties. Dickson argued that this legislative requirement has created unnecessary complications and that the traditional delegate system would have been more manageable. He stressed that the National Assembly overreached by prescribing the mode of primaries, which should be left to the parties themselves.

Continuing, Dickson noted that direct primaries require the presence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in every ward and local government area, a capacity INEC lacks. This has led to chaos and manipulation by aspirants who can gather crowds and claim victory without verification. He expressed confidence that the NDC's next primaries would be smoother once electronic voting is fully implemented, reducing contention.

Regarding specific allegations of ill-treatment by aspirant Aisha Yesufu, Dickson suggested that she may have been too dependent on social media popularity and unwilling to follow party rules. Dickson also firmly denied accusations that the NDC sells nomination tickets to the highest bidders. He acknowledged that while some officials may have compromised, the national leadership does not approve such practices. Instead, the party considers an aspirant's financial capacity to mount an effective campaign.

He admitted that as national leader, he is not involved in day-to-day administration, so he cannot guarantee every local process was perfect. Overall, Dickson believes the NDC managed the crisis better than other parties, given its newness and lack of government influence. The NDC leader expressed hope that future primaries would be more transparent and that the party would continue to grow despite these challenges.

He called on all members to remain united and focus on the upcoming general elections, where the NDC aims to present a credible alternative to the ruling party. The interview also touched on the broader political landscape, with Dickson criticizing the government for failing to address electoral reforms that would benefit all parties. He reiterated his stance that the electoral act should be amended to allow parties to choose their preferred method of selecting candidates, whether direct, indirect, or consensus.

This, he argued, would reduce tensions and ensure a more democratic process within parties. Dickson's comments come amid ongoing debates about the credibility of primary elections across Nigeria, with many parties facing similar challenges. The NDC, as a relatively new party, is particularly vulnerable to these issues, but Dickson remains optimistic that with time and proper reforms, the party will establish a robust internal democracy.

He urged the National Assembly to reconsider the mandatory direct primary provision and to consult widely with political stakeholders before making such consequential decisions. As the 2027 elections approach, the handling of primary elections will be crucial for the NDC's success. Dickson's admission of irregularities and his call for reform signal a willingness to address internal problems head-on, which may help restore confidence among party members and the electorate.

The full impact of the amended Electoral Act on Nigeria's political landscape remains to be seen, but early signs suggest that direct primaries have introduced new complexities that require careful management. Dickson's leadership will be tested as he navigates these challenges and works to build a cohesive party capable of challenging the established order





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