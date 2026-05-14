NDC Lawmakers Pledge Intensified Opposition Ahead of 2027 General Elections

Members of the NDC House of Representatives Caucus met with party leaders in Abuja to reaffirm their commitment to accountability and grassroots mobilization for the 2027 polls.

The political landscape in Nigeria is witnessing a strategic realignment as the House of Representatives Caucus of the NDC has formally pledged to intensify its opposition against the Federal Government.

This critical development unfolded during a high-profile visit to the residence of the party National Leader, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, located in the heart of Abuja. The delegation, which was spearheaded by the House Minority Leader, Victor Afam Ogene, included a significant number of lawmakers such as George Ozodinobi, Okey-Joe Onuakalusi, Lillian Orogbu, Atta Thaddeous Achief, Chijioke Okereke, Peter Ozokwe, Murphy Osaro Omoruyi, Emeka Idu, Manuchim Omezuruike, Muktar Umar Zakari, Yusuf Umar Datti, Peter Aniekwe, and Uchenna Harris Okonkwo.

The gathering was further bolstered by the presence of heavyweight political figures, including the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and the former Governor of Kano State and former presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. During the session, Victor Afam Ogene expressed the collective resolve of the caucus to remain steadfast in their commitment to the ideals of the NDC.

He emphasized that the primary objective of their visit was to reassure the party leadership that the lawmakers are fully dedicated to serving the Nigerian people. Ogene highlighted the party motto of service to the people as the guiding principle for their legislative actions. He asserted that the caucus would not shy away from its responsibility to hold the current administration accountable, ensuring that the Federal Government delivers the basic necessities associated with democracy and civil rule.

By maintaining a rigorous oversight function, the lawmakers aim to secure democratic dividends for all citizens, regardless of their socio-economic background. Furthermore, Ogene characterized the NDC as the most influential opposition force currently operating within the House of Representatives. He expressed a strong conviction that the growing strength and numerical advantage of the party would significantly amplify its voice, making it heard not only across the various states of Nigeria but also on the international stage.

This increased visibility is seen as a crucial tool for pressuring the government to meet its responsibilities to the populace. The Minority Leader maintained that the loyalty of the caucus leadership to both the NDC and the wider Nigerian public remains unwavering and firm as they prepare for the challenges ahead. Responding on behalf of Senator Henry Seriake Dickson and other senior party officials, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso lauded the lawmakers for their exemplary loyalty and steadfastness.

He noted that such loyalty is a rare commodity in the contemporary Nigerian political climate and expressed deep appreciation for the resolve shown by the delegation. Kwankwaso assured the lawmakers that the party leadership would continue to provide the necessary support and inclusivity to ensure their collective success in the pursuit of political change. He emphasized that unity between the legislative arm of the party and its leadership is essential for creating a formidable front against the current ruling power.

In a call to action directed at the general public, the former Kano State governor urged Nigerians to take proactive steps by registering with the NDC and securing their voter cards well in advance of the 2027 general elections. He stressed the importance of grassroots mobilization, charging party members to return to their respective constituencies to engage with the people.

Kwankwaso specifically highlighted the need to target the youth and those who are yearning for a fundamental shift in the country's political direction. This strategic focus on the grassroots is intended to build a broad-based coalition capable of challenging the status quo and bringing about a government that truly reflects the will of the people





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