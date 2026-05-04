NDC Kano Chairman Vows to Resist Kwankwaso’s Takeover Bid

Usaini Isa Mai Riga, Kano State chairman of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, has declared that the party structure will not be handed over to former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, following a breakdown in negotiations. The party’s planned state congress has been suspended amid the dispute.

A significant political dispute is brewing within the Nigeria Democratic Congress ( NDC ) in Kano State , centering around the potential handover of party control to former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso .

Usaini Isa Mai Riga, the current chairman of the NDC in Kano, has firmly stated that the existing party structure will not be relinquished to Kwankwaso. This declaration follows a breakdown in negotiations aimed at establishing a mutually acceptable leadership arrangement prior to Kwankwaso’s formal entry into the party. Mai Riga revealed in an interview that two meetings were held specifically to address these leadership concerns, but Kwankwaso’s demands proved incompatible with the interests of the current party leadership.

The core of the disagreement lies in Kwankwaso’s expectation of receiving complete control of the NDC, a proposition that Mai Riga and his team find unacceptable given their dedicated efforts in building and sustaining the party from its nascent stages. Mai Riga emphasized the substantial time and resources invested by the current leadership in nurturing the party when it lacked prominence, arguing that such commitment warrants respect and a more equitable approach to power sharing.

He asserted that the current leadership is prepared to defend the party’s integrity and resist any attempts at a hostile takeover. The chairman unequivocally stated, We will pursue all legitimate avenues to ensure that Kwankwaso does not take over the party structure from us, signaling a willingness to engage in a protracted struggle to protect the party’s autonomy.

Adding another layer to the complexity, Mai Riga disclosed that he received directives from the NDC’s national leadership to postpone the scheduled state congress. This decision, he claims, is directly linked to the ongoing discussions surrounding Kwankwaso’s entry and the potential for him to assume control of the party. The timing of this suspension is particularly noteworthy, as state congresses are proceeding as planned in other states across the country.

Mai Riga interpreted this directive as a clear indication of a pre-determined plan to favor Kwankwaso, effectively undermining the rights of existing party members. He expressed strong opposition to this perceived injustice, stating, We were asked not to hold our congress because there are plans to hand over the party to Kwankwaso, that is why you see me here instead of at the congress venue. We will not allow the rights of party members to be undermined.

We will do everything possible because we do not support injustice. This suspension has effectively prevented the democratic process of electing new leadership through a state congress, raising concerns about the fairness and transparency of the party’s internal affairs.

Mai Riga’s presence at the interview location, instead of the congress venue, serves as a symbolic act of defiance against the national leadership’s decision and a demonstration of his commitment to protecting the interests of the Kano State chapter of the NDC. The situation highlights a growing rift within the party, pitting the state leadership against the national leadership, with Kwankwaso’s entry serving as the catalyst for this internal conflict.

Kwankwaso, a prominent political figure and the leader of the influential Kwankwasiyya movement, officially joined the NDC just 24 hours before this public dispute erupted. Upon his arrival in Kano on Monday, he is scheduled to convene meetings with key political allies to strategize regarding leadership positions and candidate selection for various levels of government.

However, Mai Riga pointed out that Kwankwaso has not yet initiated any formal dialogue with the state party leadership, further exacerbating the tension. This lack of direct engagement is seen as a sign of disrespect and a lack of willingness to collaborate with the existing party structure. Despite repeated attempts by DAILY POST to obtain a response from Kwankwaso or his representatives, no comment was available at the time of reporting.

This silence adds to the ambiguity surrounding Kwankwaso’s intentions and fuels speculation about his ultimate goals within the NDC. The unfolding events suggest a potential power struggle that could significantly impact the NDC’s prospects in future elections. The outcome of this dispute will likely determine the future direction of the party in Kano State and potentially influence the broader political landscape of Nigeria.

The current standoff underscores the challenges of integrating prominent political figures into existing party structures and the importance of addressing leadership concerns in a transparent and equitable manner. The situation remains fluid, and further developments are anticipated as Kwankwaso continues his consultations and the NDC leadership grapples with the implications of his entry





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Nigeria Democratic Congress NDC Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso Usaini Isa Mai Riga Kano State Political Dispute Party Leadership State Congress Kwankwasiyya Movement Political Standoff

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