NDC Introduces Strict Anti-Defection Policy for Candidates

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has implemented a new anti-defection policy requiring all candidates to sign indemnity and affidavit forms, committing to vacate their seats if they leave the party after winning elections. Party chairman Moses Cleopas announced the policy in Abuja, citing the need to protect electoral mandates and prevent the kind of defections that weakened the Labour Party after the 2023 elections. The move affects high-profile members including Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and is seen as an attempt to strengthen internal discipline ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has introduced a stringent anti-defection policy requiring all its candidates for elective offices to sign indemnity and affidavit forms, committing to vacate their seats if they defect from the party after winning elections.

The policy was unveiled on Tuesday at the party's national secretariat in Abuja, with party leadership emphasizing that it aims to protect electoral mandates and enforce internal discipline. This move is expected to affect prominent members, including the party's presidential candidate Peter Obi, his running mate Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and other recent entrants ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The NDC National Chairman, Senator Moses Cleopas, explained during the signing ceremony that the decision was driven by repeated cases of politicians winning elections on party platforms only to defect to rival parties after securing office. He described this trend as a threat to the integrity of the political system, noting that elected officials often abandon the parties that sponsored them for personal or political reasons.

'One thing we have come to observe is that in the present polity, when people contest elections and win under political parties, they become gods,' Cleopas said. 'And in between the time that they ought to have, they will just use one minor excuse to dump the platform and perhaps go into the ruling party.

' He cited the experience of the Labour Party after the 2023 elections as a cautionary tale, pointing out that many individuals who won elections under that party have since defected, weakening the party's influence despite its initial successes. 'A very typical example that we have all seen in the last three years is the Labour Party, where so many individuals won elections under the platform of the party. Now we are in another election cycle.

Go and check their history. How many of the people who won elections under the Labour Party and were inaugurated are still members of the party? If all of them had remained, you and I can imagine how the Labour Party could have been today, even if they had not won the presidency,' he stated.

The NDC chairman stressed that while membership in the party is voluntary, anyone seeking to contest elections on its platform must agree to abide by its rules.

'If you want to contest the election under the platform of the NDC, you are free to come. Nobody is forcing you. But when you come, you should know that there are certain rules by which we, as a political party, guide our members,' he said.

'One of them is that if you contest an election under our platform and win, under no circumstances, as against what is provided for in the 1999 constitution, that you will just wake up to say that I don't like the NDC again, or I don't like the face of my national or state chairman. Therefore, now that I am already elected, I am leaving the party.

' Candidates will be required to sign affidavit and indemnity forms before receiving the party's ticket. Cleopas made it clear that the mandate won under the party's banner belongs to the party, not the individual.

'If you win, the mandate is owned by the party. If you otherwise choose to leave, go the same way you came and leave what you picked from here,' he said. The party's National Legal Adviser, Reuben Egwuaba, defended the policy, describing political parties as voluntary associations governed by internal rules accepted by members.

'A political party is just like a club, church or mosque where there are rules and regulations. That is why the 1999 constitution, under Section 222, states that a candidate of a political party is just a mere agent of the party. And once a candidate is declared the winner and inaugurated, until the expiration of the tenure upon which that candidate won the election and was inaugurated, the mandate belongs to the political party, not any other,' Egwuaba said.

'So, if you are privileged to win the election after clinching the party ticket, that does not mean the mandate belongs to you. ' Despite the significance of this policy, several prominent party figures, including Obi and Kwankwaso, were absent from the event. The development is widely seen as an attempt by the NDC to avoid the wave of defections that has weakened several opposition parties in recent years.

Political analysts view this as a bold step toward strengthening party discipline and ensuring that elected officials remain accountable to the parties that sponsored them. The NDC's move could set a precedent for other political parties in Nigeria, potentially reshaping the country's political landscape by discouraging the rampant defection that has become common in Nigerian politics. Critics, however, argue that such policies might infringe on the constitutional rights of politicians to freely associate with any party of their choice.

Nonetheless, the NDC maintains that the policy is within legal bounds and necessary for the party's survival and effectiveness. The signing of the indemnity and affidavit forms was attended by some candidates and aspirants, signaling the party's commitment to enforcing the new rule. The NDC hopes that this measure will build trust among voters and ensure that the party's electoral successes are not undermined by post-election defections.

As the 2027 elections approach, the party's ability to retain its candidates will be closely watched, especially with high-profile figures like Obi and Kwankwaso on board. The coming months will reveal how the policy is implemented and whether it successfully curbs defection within the party





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