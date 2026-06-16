NDC Introduces Strict Anti-Defection Policy for 2027 General Elections

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has introduced a strict anti-defection policy for the 2027 general elections, requiring all its governorship and National Assembly candidates to sign mandatory indemnity forms and swear affidavits. The party aims to build long-term institutional discipline and halt the widespread political culture of post-election defections in Nigeria.

The national leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has introduced a strict anti-defection policy requiring all its governorship and National Assembly candidates to sign mandatory indemnity forms and swear affidavits ahead of the 2027 general elections .

The party stated that it will legally rely on these sworn court documents to reclaim its mandates if any elected official leaves the party after winning an election. The National Chairman of the NDC, Senator Moses Cleopas, explained that the measure is designed to build long-term institutional discipline and halt the widespread political culture of post-election defections in Nigeria. He emphasized that the electoral mandate fundamentally belongs to the party and the voters rather than individual candidates.

The National Legal Adviser of the NDC, Reuben Egwuaba, provided further legal context for the decision, stating that the mandatory affidavit will serve as a binding legal undertaking. He argued that while the constitution protects the freedom of association, judicial precedents affirm that such rights do not automatically allow a politician to transfer a party-backed electoral mandate to a rival political platform





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National Democratic Congress (NDC) Anti-Defection Policy Mandatory Indemnity Forms Swear Affidavits 2027 General Elections Institutional Discipline Post-Election Defections Electoral Mandate Freedom Of Association Judicial Precedents

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