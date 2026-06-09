NDC Internal Crisis: Unreleased Primary Results and Ongoing Reconciliation

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) is embroiled in internal party crises, with its spokesperson stating that no primary election results have been officially released. The party is addressing allegations of due process violations and has begun reconciliation efforts while preparing for the 2027 elections.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress ( NDC ) faces internal turmoil as its state chapters experience crises, with the Kano State chapter being a notable hotspot. In a statement posted on X, Mr Director, the party's spokesperson, addressed the ongoing issues, explicitly stating that the NDC has not released any official results from its primary elections in any state.

He urged Nigerians to disregard any circulating lists claiming to be primary results. This comes amid allegations from party members that many of the primaries did not follow due process. Although some primaries were held over a week ago, the NDC has not officially declared any results. The party has, however, approved its nationwide primaries for the 2027 elections and has begun a reconciliation process for aggrieved members.

The party's vice presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, who is a former governor of Kano and won the presidential election in Kano in 2023 as a candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, is now the running mate to Peter Obi. Obi came third in the 2023 presidential election, behind President Bola Tinubu and ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The situation highlights the challenges the NDC faces as it attempts to unify and prepare for future elections, with internal discord threatening its cohesion and public credibility





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NDC Nigeria Democratic Congress Primary Elections Rabiu Kwankwaso Peter Obi Kano State Party Crisis Reconciliation

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