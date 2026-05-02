NDC in Talks with Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso for Potential Alliance

The National Democratic Congress is reportedly in advanced negotiations with Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso regarding a possible move to the party, potentially reshaping the Nigerian political landscape ahead of the 2027 elections. The NDC is even considering offering its presidential ticket to either or both of them.

The National Democratic Congress ( NDC ) is actively engaged in high-level discussions with prominent opposition figures, Peter Obi , the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a former Governor of Kano State , exploring the possibility of their joining the NDC in preparation for the 2027 general elections.

These confidential negotiations signal a potentially significant shift in the Nigerian political landscape, as key opposition leaders explore avenues for a unified front to challenge the current political order. The NDC leadership has conveyed a strong desire to welcome both Obi and Kwankwaso into its ranks, even suggesting a willingness to offer them the party’s presidential ticket as a means of creating a powerful and cohesive force capable of mounting a serious challenge in the upcoming election.

The impetus behind these talks stems from a confluence of factors, including the ongoing legal challenges facing various political parties and the evolving dynamics of Nigerian politics. Abdulmumin Abdulsalam, the NDC Deputy Publicity Secretary, confirmed the sustained nature of these discussions, attributing their facilitation to Senator Seriake Dickson, the party’s National Leader. He emphasized that the conversations have been ongoing for a considerable period, reflecting a deliberate and strategic approach to building a broader coalition.

While refraining from explicitly confirming a definitive agreement, Abdulsalam indicated that substantial groundwork has been completed to pave the way for their potential integration into the NDC. He anticipates that significant announcements regarding these developments will be made public in the near future, suggesting that the negotiations are progressing towards a resolution. The NDC is positioning itself as a welcoming and inclusive platform for those seeking an alternative to the existing political structures.

Further details revealed by the NDC spokesperson indicate that the party was initially approached regarding Obi and Kwankwaso’s potential interest in joining the NDC approximately one month ago by representatives from the African Democratic Congress (ADC). This initial contact served as a catalyst for the direct engagement between the NDC leadership and the two prominent politicians.

Abdulsalam reiterated the NDC’s open-door policy, stating that the party is fully prepared to dedicate its resources and organizational structure to support either a joint presidential bid or individual aspirations of Obi and Kwankwaso. This commitment underscores the NDC’s strategic calculation that aligning with these influential figures would significantly enhance its prospects in the 2027 elections. The willingness to potentially cede its presidential ticket demonstrates the NDC’s prioritization of building a formidable alliance capable of challenging the ruling party.

The party believes that a united opposition, bolstered by the popularity and political capital of Obi and Kwankwaso, represents the most viable path to achieving electoral success and ushering in a new era of political leadership in Nigeria. The NDC is carefully navigating these complex negotiations, recognizing the potential to reshape the political landscape and offer voters a compelling alternative





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NDC Peter Obi Rabiu Kwankwaso 2027 Elections Nigeria Political Alliance Labour Party Kano State Opposition Seriake Dickson

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