NDC Grants Waivers to Omo-Agege and Ochei for 2027 Senatorial Bids

The Nigeria Democratic Congress has approved waivers for former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege and former Delta Speaker Victor Ochei to contest senatorial seats in Delta State under the party's platform.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially granted waivers to two prominent political figures from Delta State , paving the way for their participation in the 2027 general elections.

The former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, and former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Victor Ochei, have been cleared to contest the Delta Central and Delta North senatorial seats respectively, following their defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the NDC. This development marks a significant shift in the political landscape of Delta State, as both politicians bring substantial experience and grassroots influence to their new party.

The decision was announced in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday by the National Publicity Secretary of the NDC, Osa Director. According to the statement, the waivers were granted in recognition of Mr. Omo-Agege and Mr. Ochei's leadership experience, political influence, and unwavering commitment to democratic governance and service to the people.

The party expressed confidence that both individuals possess the capacity and grassroots support required to provide effective representation for the constituents of Delta Central and Delta North senatorial districts. The NDC believes that their entry will strengthen the party's structure and enhance its electoral prospects in the region. The NDC also assured the new entrants of a credible, inclusive, and people-oriented platform to pursue their political aspirations and contribute to national development.

The party reaffirmed its commitment to internal democracy, transparency, inclusion, and the collective goal of building a better Delta and Nigeria. This move is seen as a strategic attempt by the NDC to broaden its base and challenge the dominance of the APC in Delta State. Political analysts suggest that the addition of these seasoned politicians could significantly alter the dynamics of the upcoming elections, particularly in the senatorial races where they will be contesting.

The NDC's decision underscores its ambition to become a major political force in the region, leveraging the experience and networks of established leaders to build momentum ahead of 2027





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Nigeria Democratic Congress Ovie Omo-Agege Victor Ochei Delta State 2027 Elections

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