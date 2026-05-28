NDC Grants Waivers to Omo-Agege and Ochei for 2027 Senatorial Runs After APC Defections

The National Democratic Congress has approved waivers for former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege and ex-Delta State House of Assembly Speaker Victor Ochei to contest the Delta Central and Delta North senatorial seats, respectively, in the 2027 elections following Omo-Agege's defection from the APC.

The National Democratic Congress ( NDC ) has granted waivers to former Deputy Senate President Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and former Delta State House of Assembly Speaker Victor Ochei , allowing them to contest the Delta Central and Delta North senatorial seats respectively under the party's banner for the 2027 general elections.

This move follows Omo-Agege's defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition NDC just six days earlier, signaling significant political realignments ahead of the polls. In a statement, National Publicity Secretary Osa Director explained that the waivers were approved in recognition of the two leaders' political experience, grassroots influence, and commitment to democratic values. He emphasized their capacity to strengthen the NDC's position in Delta State, stating the party is confident they will deliver quality representation.

The NDC also pledged a credible, inclusive platform for their campaigns, reaffirming its dedication to internal democracy and development in Delta State and Nigeria. Omo-Agege, who announced his resignation from the APC after weeks of speculation, detailed his decision as the result of extensive consultations with Delta State stakeholders.

He expressed gratitude to key NDC figures-including former Bayelsa Governor Seriake Dickson, National Chairman Cleopas Moses, presidential aspirants Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso-for their engagement, describing the NDC as a platform aligned with inclusion, accountability, and true federalism. He declared his intention to run for the Delta Central Senate seat, framing it as a response to constituents' calls for his return and a bid to address Delta's resource paradox-abundant wealth alongside poor living conditions.

He vowed to rebuild the NDC's structure from the ward level upward, register new members, and prepare candidates for 2027, promising to prioritize federal project attraction, job creation, and fiscal accountability if elected. Victor Ochei's waiver similarly positions him as the NDC's candidate for Delta North. The party's statement highlighted his legislative experience and local appeal, underscoring the strategic importance of Delta State in the NDC's 2027 ambitions.

Analysts note that these high-profile defections could reshape the political landscape in Delta, where the APC previously held a stronghold. The developments underscore broader trends of cross-party movements as the 2027 elections approach, with both major parties targeting influential figures to bolster their electoral prospects. The NDC's swift endorsement of Omo-Agege and Ochei reflects a concerted effort to consolidate opposition strength in the region, while the APC faces the challenge of countering the loss of such prominent members.

As the political dynamics evolve, the focus now shifts to how these realignments will impact voter sentiment and the eventual outcome of the senatorial races in Delta State





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NDC Omo-Agege Ochei Delta State 2027 Elections APC Defection Senatorial Race Nigeria Politics Party Waivers Political Realignment

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