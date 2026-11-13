NDC Governorship Candidate Doherty Details Peter Obi Town Hall Clash in Lagos

Funso Doherty reports on the violent disruption at a Peter Obi town hall in Lagos, citing it as proof of the candidate's enduring popularity and resilient support base ahead of 2027.

Nigeria Democratic Congress ( NDC) governorship candidate Funso Doherty has reported that a violent clash between party supporters and political thugs at a town hall event in Oregun, Lagos, serves as definitive proof of former Anambra State governor Peter Obi's continued popularity across the state and the nation.

Report on Violent Disruption in Oregun

Doherty, speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today programme on Thursday, described how suspected political thugs invaded the venue to disrupt preparations for the event involving the presidential candidate. The attackers damaged several vehicles and injured some individuals before security forces arrived to restore order and allow the gathering to proceed.

Also read Lagos Town Hall Meeting For NDC Presidential Candidate Peter Obi Disrupted by Suspected Thugs

Attendees Resist Attackers Successfully

The NDC candidate emphasized that the participants met the attackers with stiff resistance, ensuring the town hall proceeded as planned despite the initial chaos. Doherty recounted that the attendees were determined to host their presidential candidate and did not scatter as the miscreants had anticipated, forcing the attackers to retreat from the venue after failing to disrupt the proceedings.

Obi's Popularity and Electoral Significance

Doherty highlighted Peter Obi's impressive 582,354 votes in the 2023 presidential election, where the ex-Anambra governor defeated President Bola Tinubu in Lagos, a stronghold of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The candidate argued that the successful resistance at the Oregun town hall demonstrates that Obi's support base remains intact and that the spirit of his campaign is still alive and strong in Lagos.

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Dismissal of Party Structure Concerns

Addressing concerns about the impact of joining the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Doherty dismissed suggestions that the move might limit Peter Obi's chances in the 2027 election. He argued that elections are more about individuals than party structures, stating that the idea of a new party should not deter voters because the individuals involved are not new, and the reception for Obi is consistently positive regardless of the political platform.

Enduring Support for Political Philosophy

The NDC gubernatorial aspirant noted that the public views Peter Obi as a different kind of politician for good reason, attracting those who align with his philosophy and thinking. He concluded that the event in Oregun confirmed that the candidate is loved by the people everywhere he goes, and that the energy behind his political movement is far from diminished following the 2023 elections.