NDC Governorship Candidate Calls for End to Lagos Agbero System

Funso Doherty argues that vested interests and lack of political will are blocking Lagos modernization efforts and allowing the agbero system to persist despite public need.

Funso Doherty, the governorship candidate for the Nigeria Democratic Congress in Lagos, has issued a stark critique of the current administration's approach to public transit. Speaking during a high-stakes debate on Sunday, Doherty asserted that the Lagos State Government lacks the necessary political will to eradicate street touts known as agbero. He characterized these informal operators as a significant barrier to progress in the state's transportation sector.

Political Will Deficit in Transit Reform

Doherty emphasized that the persistence of the agbero network is not a natural occurrence but the result of deliberate inaction by decision-makers. He argued that the continued reliance on thousands of dilapidated buses serves the interests of specific groups rather than the general public. According to the NDC candidate, this status quo is maintained because those in power are unwilling to disrupt the existing ecosystem that benefits from the current chaotic system.

Also read 2027: We Will Make Education Truly Free In Lagos – NDC’s Funsho Doherty

Vested Interests Block Modernization Efforts

The candidate pointed to the presence of vested interests as the primary mechanism sustaining the inefficient transport model. He questioned why previous initiatives to upgrade the state's infrastructure have failed to materialize into a functional modern network. Doherty suggested that these obstacles are intentional, designed to protect the revenue streams of those who profit from the unregulated operation of old, unsafe vehicles on Lagos roads.

He highlighted the visual reality of the streets, where rickety buses dominate the landscape. This lack of modernization stands in sharp contrast to the needs of a rapidly growing metropolis. The candidate insisted that the survival of these outdated vehicles is directly linked to the protection of informal economic actors who resist regulation.

Advertisement

Public Demand for Better Transit Infrastructure

Addressing the residents of Lagos, Doherty argued that the current state of affairs fails to meet the basic expectations of the electorate. He posed rhetorical questions about whether the public deserves to ride in such unsafe conditions. His message was clear: the populace requires a transport system that is efficient, safe, and modern, rather than one that is fragmented and unreliable.

The candidate urged Lagosians to recognize that their dissatisfaction with the daily commute is justified. He framed the demand for better buses not as a luxury, but as a fundamental right of the citizens. This perspective positions the transportation crisis as a central issue of civic dignity and safety in the state.

Challenges Facing Transportation Sector Reform

Doherty identified the agbero system as a core challenge that must be dismantled for any real progress to occur. He explained that these touts operate as a gatekeeping mechanism that prevents the entry of formal, modern transport services. Without addressing this specific group, any attempt to introduce new buses or routes will likely face sabotage or obstruction.

He noted that the lack of political will to deal with this problem is the main reason for the sector's stagnation. The candidate called for a decisive break from past failures to implement genuine reform. This includes taking concrete steps to neutralize the influence of street touts.

Advertisement

Future Steps for Lagos Transit Modernization

The NDC candidate outlined a vision for a transport system that prioritizes efficiency and safety over the interests of a few. He suggested that modernization is possible if the government commits to enforcing regulations against informal operators. This would involve clearing the roads of unauthorized touts and introducing a fleet of new, modern buses.

Doherty's statements serve as a direct challenge to the incumbent administration's record on infrastructure. He positioned his campaign as the alternative for residents tired of the current system. The success of this argument will depend on whether voters believe he can deliver the political will he claims is currently missing from the Lagos government.