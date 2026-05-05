NDC Gains Over 10 Million Members After Peter Obi’s Defection

Dr Adefolaseye Adebayo, South West coordinator of the Obi-Kwankwaso Movement, reports a massive increase in NDC membership following Peter Obi’s move to the party, suggesting a strong potential challenge to President Tinubu in 2027.

Dr Adefolaseye Adebayo , the South West coordinator of the Obi-Kwankwaso Movement , revealed a significant surge in membership for the Nigeria Democratic Congress ( NDC ) following Peter Obi ’s recent defection to the party.

Appearing on Arise Television on May 5, 2026, Adebayo stated that over 10 million Nigerians registered with the NDC within a mere 24-hour period after Obi officially joined its ranks. This influx, she emphasized, demonstrates the substantial and widespread support Obi commands across the nation, extending to all six geopolitical zones.

Adebayo firmly dismissed any notion that Obi’s political prospects or the influence of the Southeast region had diminished, asserting instead that his move to the NDC has invigorated his chances and attracted a massive wave of new supporters. She highlighted Obi’s proven ability to garner significant followership and his potential to implement effective, sustainable development strategies for Nigeria.

The rapid registration numbers, according to Adebayo, are a clear indication of the public’s confidence in Obi’s leadership and his capacity to challenge the current administration. This unprecedented growth in membership underscores a strategic realignment within the Nigerian political landscape, with many viewing Obi as a formidable contender in the upcoming 2027 presidential election.

The speed at which individuals joined the NDC following Obi’s announcement is particularly noteworthy, suggesting a calculated decision by voters and political actors alike to align themselves with a perceived frontrunner. Adebayo further elaborated on the motivations behind the defections of numerous politicians who had previously aligned themselves with the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

She explained that these movements were not simply about individuals seeking a new political home, but rather a pragmatic assessment of where they believed they could best contribute to achieving their political goals. Adebayo used the analogy of a weaker person following a stronger leader, suggesting that these politicians recognized Obi’s strength and his potential to lead them to success.

She addressed criticisms leveled against Obi, specifically the claim that he attracts those who are unable to win elections on their own. Adebayo countered this argument by pointing to the swiftness with which ADC members transitioned to the NDC, emphasizing that this rapid shift indicated a collective understanding that Obi possesses the necessary capabilities to secure victory in the next election. The mass exodus from the ADC within 24 hours, she argued, is compelling evidence of this belief.

This demonstrates a strategic shift in allegiance, driven by a desire to be associated with a candidate perceived as having a higher probability of winning. The defections are not merely symbolic; they represent a tangible transfer of political capital and support to the NDC, bolstering Obi’s position as a serious challenger to the incumbent. The underlying message is clear: politicians are aligning themselves with the perceived winner, anticipating a favorable outcome in the 2027 presidential race.

Beyond the sheer numbers, Adebayo’s statements carry significant weight in the context of Nigeria’s evolving political dynamics. The formation of the Obi-Kwankwaso Movement itself signaled a potential realignment of forces, and Obi’s subsequent move to the NDC appears to be accelerating this process. The NDC, now bolstered by a substantial influx of new members and the backing of a popular figure like Obi, is poised to become a major player in the 2027 election.

Adebayo’s confidence in Obi’s ability to unseat President Bola Tinubu is rooted in the belief that Obi represents a fresh alternative, offering a different vision for Nigeria’s future. She suggests that Obi’s political ideology and his track record as governor of Anambra State demonstrate his capacity to deliver effective governance and address the challenges facing the nation.

The implications of this political shift are far-reaching, potentially reshaping the landscape of Nigerian politics and influencing the outcome of the upcoming presidential election. The focus now shifts to how the NDC will capitalize on this momentum and translate it into electoral success. The coming months will be crucial in determining whether Obi can indeed fulfill the expectations of his supporters and challenge the established political order.

The surge in membership and the defections from other parties are clear indicators of a growing movement, but ultimately, it will be the voters who decide the fate of the 2027 election





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Peter Obi NDC Nigeria Elections Bola Tinubu Political Defection Adefolaseye Adebayo Obi-Kwankwaso Movement

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