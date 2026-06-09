NDC Faces Internal Turmoil Over Unreleased Primary Results, Mediation Efforts Intensify in Kano

The Nigeria Democratic Congress denies releasing any official primary outcomes for the 2027 elections, amid accusations that the Kwankwasiya Movement monopolised tickets in Kano. Senior leaders intervene to mediate, pledging adherence to internal democracy while urging the public to disregard leaked candidate lists.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) is confronting a deepening internal crisis as disputes over its recent primary elections spill into the public arena. The party's spokesperson, Osa Director, took to X to clarify that the NDC has not published any official results from the primaries held on May 29, 2024, which were intended to select candidates for the 2027 general elections.

Director warned supporters and the wider public to ignore circulating lists of alleged winners that have been shared on social media, emphasizing that no verified outcome has been released at the national level. This statement came in the wake of intense, closed‑door peace talks between factions within the Kano State chapter of the party, a region where the conflict has been particularly acute.

The dispute in Kano revolves around the perceived dominance of the Kwankwasiya Movement, a political bloc led by former Kano governor and vice‑presidential candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso. Kwankwaso, who previously won the 2023 presidential vote in Kano under the New Nigeria Peoples Party banner, is now running as the running mate of Peter Obi of the Labour Party. Party insiders allege that the Kwankwasiya faction has secured a disproportionate number of tickets, marginalising long‑standing members of the NDC in the state.

A petition was filed by senior party members demanding a transparent release of the primary results, accusing Kwankwaso of sidelining traditional structures and favouring his loyalists. The petition cited a leaked document that listed supposed winners, prompting widespread speculation and anxiety among party rank‑and‑file. In response, senior NDC leaders, including national chairman Seriake Dickson and several members of the National Executive Committee, intervened in the Kano dispute.

They participated in the secretive mediation sessions alongside representatives of the Kwankwasiya Movement, seeking to restore unity and reassure members that internal democracy would be upheld. Director stressed that the leadership's role is to facilitate an inclusive process rather than impose candidates, and reiterated that the party's constitution requires the primaries' outcomes to be ratified only after a transparent verification procedure.

While the NDC has affirmed that the primaries were conducted in accordance with its rules, it has yet to publish any official list of candidates or winners for any state, including Kano. The ongoing stalemate highlights broader challenges facing opposition parties in Nigeria, where internal cohesion, transparent candidate selection, and the management of factional interests remain critical to building credible alternatives to the ruling coalition.

The NDC's handling of this crisis will likely influence its credibility and electoral prospects as the nation approaches the 2027 electoral cycle





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