NDC Dismisses Reports of Kwankwaso Threatening to Leave Party Over Kano Candidate Selection

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has refuted claims that its vice-presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, threatened to leave the party following disagreements over candidate selection in Kano State. The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, described the reports as baseless speculations aimed at undermining the party. He emphasized that Kwankwaso remains committed to the party and that internal discussions are ongoing to address any concerns.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress ( NDC ) has firmly dismissed reports that its vice-presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso , threatened to leave the party over disagreements regarding candidate selection in Kano State.

The party's National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, made this known during an interview on Arise News on Saturday night. He labeled the claims as conjectures and media speculations intended to demarket the party and create an impression of internal crisis. Director stressed that at no point did Kwankwaso consider leaving the party, and that the rumors are being propagated by political opponents and other interests seeking to undermine the NDC's growing influence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The controversy arose after the NDC made adjustments to its candidate list in Kano State, replacing some nominees initially submitted by the Kwankwasiyya movement, the political bloc loyal to the former Kano State governor. According to a document reportedly signed by the NDC Chairman in Kano State, Hussaini Mairiga, the changes were made to uphold a power-sharing arrangement between the Kwankwasiyya bloc and the party's existing structure.

Under this arrangement, the Kwankwasiyya group was allocated 60 percent of party positions and elective tickets, while the existing NDC structure received 40 percent. This triggered speculation that Kwankwaso could reconsider his membership if his camp was sidelined, but party officials maintain that no such threat was made. Director noted that disagreements over nominations are common in political parties, especially in a growing coalition preparing for a major election cycle.

He cited an example in Delta State where an incumbent allegedly supported multiple aspirants against a party candidate, showing that internal contests are not unique to the NDC. The NDC, founded in 2026, has rapidly emerged as a key opposition party, positioning itself to challenge the ruling party in the upcoming polls. The presidential ticket pairing former Anambra State governor Peter Obi with Kwankwaso has attracted significant public attention, combining Obi's national appeal with Kwankwaso's strong base in the northwest.

Director emphasized the party's commitment to internal reconciliation and strengthening structures through dialogue. He said challenges are normal in party-building and the party remains united, with consultations ongoing to resolve any concerns from the candidate selection process. The party is focused on building a broad coalition and ensuring that all internal processes are transparent and inclusive. Analysts view the NDC as a potential game-changer in Nigerian politics, but internal cohesion will be critical as the 2027 elections approach.

The party's ability to manage disputes within its ranks, including the Kano candidate selection issue, will be closely watched by observers and voters alike. Director concluded by urging the public to disregard the rumors and trust the party's leadership to navigate these challenges democratically. He called on supporters to focus on the party's vision for Nigeria and to work together toward electoral victory.

The NDC continues to hold meetings and consultations across states to fine-tune its strategies and address any lingering issues, reiterating that the party is stronger than any single individual and committed to democratic principles





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