NDC Defends Peter Obi After Wike Criticizes Old Anthem Singing

The NDC rebukes Nyesom Wike for calling Peter Obi disrespectful, citing the party's own history of division. The dispute highlights tensions ahead of the 2027 elections.

Peter Obi and members of the National Democratic Conference ( NDC) are facing intense scrutiny following a dispute over national symbols that has ignited political tensions ahead of the 2027 general elections. The controversy erupted after Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State and prominent All Progressives Congress (APC) figure, criticized Obi for failing to uphold national unity during a public appearance in Lagos. Wike described Obi's actions as disrespectful to national symbols and claimed the politician was actively seeking to divide the country. This sharp rebuke from one of Nigeria's most influential political operators has immediately triggered a defensive and aggressive response from Obi's party apparatus.

NDC Rejects Wike As Moral Referee

The NDC National Campaign Council spokesperson, Dr. Chiogo Constance Ikokwu, issued a blistering statement rejecting Wike's critique on behalf of the party. She argued that Wike lacks the moral authority to lecture anyone on national unity due to his own political history. The statement described it as extraordinary for someone whose conduct in and outside Rivers State has been widely associated with division and instability to appoint himself as the moral referee of Nigerian politics. Ikokwu pointed directly to Wike's role in the intense political controversies surrounding the 2023 presidential election in Rivers State. She also highlighted his political maneuvering across party lines as evidence of his inconsistent commitment to national cohesion.

Also read 2027: Wike Criticises Obi Over National Anthem Snub At NDC Lagos Town Hall Meeting

The Lagos Town Hall Incident Details

The incident that sparked this diplomatic row occurred on Thursday during a town hall meeting held in Oregun, Lagos. Reports indicate that the event anchor switched the music from the current national anthem to the former anthem after attendees declined to join in singing the current version. Dr. Ikokwu stated that the singing of the old anthem was entirely impromptu and initiated spontaneously by the people in attendance. She emphasized that the act was not scripted, orchestrated, or planned by anyone within the NDC structure. This clarification was aimed at distancing the party leadership from the specific action while defending the sentiment expressed by the supporters who participated.

Wike's Accusations And Party Response

Nyesom Wike voiced his concerns on Friday during a stakeholders meeting held in Rivers State. According to media reports, he accused Peter Obi of disrespecting national symbols and engaging in behavior that threatens to divide the country. The NDC stated that it learned of Wike's remarks exclusively through the media, framing its response conditionally with the phrase if this report is true. Despite this conditional acknowledgment, the party's leadership quickly moved to condemn the governor's characterization of the event. Festus Keyamo has reportedly joined the fray by giving former Niger Delta Senator Dickson forty-eight hours to clarify the party's official position on the use of the old anthem.

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Supporters Defend Spontaneous Action

Party officials have worked tirelessly to frame the anthem incident as a natural expression of public sentiment rather than a political plot. Funso Doherty, the NDC's Lagos governorship candidate, has made similar claims regarding the spontaneous nature of the supporters actions. The spokesperson urged Wike to stop distracting Nigerians from what she characterized as the gargantuan failures of the government he is trying to sell. She argued that the political debate should focus on issues that matter most to citizens, particularly the economy and the hardship attributed to the APC government. The party maintains that the national anthem is an apolitical symbol designed to unite Nigerians rather than divide them.

Implications For 2027 Electoral Race

This exchange adds a fresh and volatile flashpoint to an increasingly heated build-up to the 2027 elections. The confrontation between Wike and Obi highlights deep-seated ideological and personal divisions within the Nigerian political landscape. Critics of Wike argue that his focus on symbolic disputes distracts from substantive policy debates regarding national development. The NDC's aggressive defense of Obi suggests that the party is preparing for a highly contentious electoral cycle. As both camps sharpen their rhetoric, the central question remains whether symbolic gestures will overshadow policy discussions in the run-up to the polls.