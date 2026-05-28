NDC Declares All Cleared Aspirants Eligible for Primaries, Vows to Enforce Fair Participation

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a stern statement asserting that any attempt to prevent cleared aspirants from participating in the 2026 primaries is invalid. The party reiterates its commitment to transparency, fairness, and inclusivity, directing all officials to ensure peaceful and constitutional primaries on May 29, 2026.

The Screening and Selection Committees of the Nigeria Democratic Congress ( NDC ) have issued a strong response to widespread reports indicating that certain aspirants are being unlawfully barred from participating in the party's ongoing primary elections across Nigeria .

In an official statement signed by Osa Director Esq. , the National Publicity Secretary, the party categorically affirmed that all aspirants who successfully completed the screening process have been officially cleared and are fully eligible to contest in the primaries. The statement explicitly declared: Consequently, any action by any state chapter or party official aimed at preventing a duly cleared aspirant from participating in the exercise is null, void, and of no effect whatsoever.

No aspirant should be denied the opportunity to participate in the primaries in any part of the country. The NDC underscored its identity as a progressive, people-oriented political party, firmly rooted in the principles of accountability, transparency, fairness, and inclusivity. It emphasized that any conduct by any segment of the party's administrative structure that contradicts these core values is utterly unacceptable.

In line with this commitment, the party has directed all members and officials at every level to ensure that the primary elections are conducted peacefully, transparently, and in strict compliance with the party's constitution, guidelines, and regulations. The party confirmed that the primaries for presidential, governorship, National Assembly, and State Assembly positions are scheduled to hold nationwide on May 29, 2026.

Additionally, aspirants were reminded that, apart from the State Assembly primaries which will be conducted within their respective constituency areas, all other primaries will take place at the local government level, as previously communicated by the party. This clarification aims to standardize the electoral process and prevent jurisdictional disputes or logistical confusion.

The NDC's stance reflects an effort to maintain discipline and ensure a level playing field for all cleared aspirants, thereby reinforcing internal democracy ahead of the 2027 general elections. The party's Electoral Committee members for the primaries were also unveiled, signaling a move towards institutional transparency. The NDC called on all stakeholders to respect the party's decisions and work collaboratively to uphold the integrity of the primary process.

It warned that any deviation from the established guidelines will be met with appropriate corrective measures. The statement concluded by reaffirming the party's dedication to offering Nigerians a credible alternative in the 2027 elections, built on a foundation of internal unity and fair contestation. By addressing these allegations head-on, the NDC seeks to project an image of a modern, rule-based political organization capable of self-regulation.

The party's leadership urged all members to prioritize collective interests over individual ambitions and to avoid actions that could tarnish the party's reputation. This intervention comes at a critical juncture as political parties nationwide prepare for the 2026 primaries, setting the stage for the 2027 general elections. The NDC's clear directives are intended to forestall internal crises and ensure a seamless transition into the main electoral contests.

Observers note that the party's firm posture on this issue could serve as a benchmark for other parties grappling with similar challenges of aspirant exclusion and procedural violations. Ultimately, the success of these primaries will be a key indicator of the NDC's organizational strength and its capacity to present a united front to the Nigerian electorate





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