NDC Clarifies Stance on Potential Defections of Obi and Kwankwaso

The Nigeria Democratic Congress clarifies that the defection of Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso from the ADC is still a possibility, not a certainty, and reiterates its open-door policy to politicians seeking a new platform.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress ( NDC ) has clarified its position regarding recent reports suggesting the imminent defection of prominent political figures, Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, from the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ).

Abdulmumin Ohiare Abdulsalam, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the NDC, addressed the circulating news, emphasizing that any potential move by Obi and Kwankwaso remains within the realm of possibility rather than a confirmed certainty. This statement comes in response to a media report that had seemingly attributed a stronger endorsement of the defection to Abdulsalam.

He explained that his previous response to a journalist’s inquiry focused on the probability of such a scenario, acknowledging the ongoing political maneuvering but stopping short of confirming any agreement. The NDC’s clarification underscores the sensitivity surrounding political realignments and the potential for misinterpretation in media reporting. Abdulsalam highlighted the tendency for some media outlets to sensationalize such news, creating an exaggerated perception of events.

The party reiterated its open-door policy towards politicians from various backgrounds, including those currently within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), who may be seeking a new political platform. The NDC has consistently encouraged dissatisfied politicians to join its ranks, framing the party as a unifying force – a ‘Noah’s Ark’ – led by its National Leader, built upon distinct ideologies and policy foundations.

However, the party maintains that it respects the freedom of politicians to choose their affiliations and does not actively coerce defections to benefit its own position. This stance reflects a commitment to democratic principles and a broader strategy of fostering a collaborative political landscape. The NDC believes in allowing individuals to make informed decisions based on their own political convictions and assessments of the best path forward for the nation.

The NDC’s statement also reveals ongoing discussions with key opposition leaders, including members of the APC, indicating a broader effort to forge alliances and build momentum towards the 2027 general elections. While the possibility of Obi and Kwankwaso joining the NDC has not been ruled out, the party emphasizes that these discussions are part of a larger conversation about potential multi-party collaborations.

The NDC’s leadership intends to maintain an open dialogue with all interested parties, welcoming those who share its vision for national progress. The party’s ultimate goal is to create a strong and unified opposition capable of offering a viable alternative to the current political order. The NDC’s approach is characterized by inclusivity and a willingness to engage in constructive dialogue with a diverse range of political actors.

This strategic positioning aims to maximize the party’s influence and contribute to a more robust and competitive political system in Nigeria. The party’s leadership believes that a broad coalition of opposition forces is essential to address the challenges facing the nation and deliver meaningful change to the Nigerian people. The NDC remains committed to providing a platform for those who seek to build a better future for Nigeria, regardless of their previous political affiliations.

The party’s focus is on attracting individuals who share its core values and are dedicated to serving the interests of the nation





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