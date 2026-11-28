Prominent NDC figure Buba Galadima calls for all presidential aspirants to step aside for Peter Obi, promoting the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket as a healing coalition to unite Nigeria and address national divisions.

Buba Galadima, a prominent chieftain of the Nigeria n Democratic Congress, has issued a bold and unambiguous call for all other presidential aspirants in Nigeria to withdraw their campaigns and endorse former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi as the singular candidate for the presidency.

Galadima Backs Peter Obi Presidency

In a widely circulated statement that has ignited fierce debate within the nation's political landscape, Galadima characterized Obi as the most qualified and capable leader to steer the country through its current challenges. He argued that the collective strength of the opposition would be best served by consolidating behind a single figurehead who possesses the integrity, experience, and vision necessary to govern effectively.

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Galadima emphasized that the proposed partnership between Peter Obi and Senator Ibrahim Shekarau Kwankwaso is not merely a political arrangement but a strategic necessity aimed at forging a healing ticket. This alliance, he explained, is designed to bridge the deep-seated divisions that have long plagued the nation and to promote a sense of unity among diverse ethnic and political groups.

By uniting two influential figures from different regions and political backgrounds, the ticket seeks to present a united front that can appeal to a broader spectrum of the electorate, thereby enhancing its chances of success in the upcoming elections. Galadima insisted that the primary objective of this coalition is to move Nigeria beyond its past divisions and to create a more cohesive and harmonious society.

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He believes that Obi's leadership style, which is often associated with transparency and efficiency, offers a refreshing alternative to the traditional political establishment that has dominated the country for decades. In defending the proposed ticket, Galadima highlighted its potential to heal the wounds of the past and to foster a new era of national reconciliation.

He stated that the unity brought about by the Obi-Kwankwaso partnership would serve as a model for how political differences can be set aside for the greater good of the nation. This approach, he argued, is essential for addressing the multifaceted challenges facing Nigeria, including economic instability, security concerns, and infrastructural deficits.

Obi Kwankwaso Unity Ticket

Galadima also took aim at other political aspirants, accusing them of being more interested in personal aggrandizement and flamboyant displays of wealth than in addressing the real concerns of ordinary Nigerians. He criticized the trend of politicians focusing on superficial gestures rather than substantive policy solutions, arguing that this approach fails to resonate with the everyday struggles of the populace.

By contrasting Obi's pragmatic and focused approach with the perceived vanity of other candidates, Galadima sought to underscore the urgency of choosing a leader who prioritizes governance over personal gain. He maintained that the proposed ticket is the best opportunity for Nigerians to break free from the cycle of political disillusionment and to embrace a future defined by hope and progress.

The call for other aspirants to step aside was framed not as an act of political coercion but as a moral imperative to ensure that the country has the best possible chance of selecting a competent leader. Galadima's intervention comes at a critical juncture in Nigeria's political calendar, as various factions within the opposition are still grappling with the question of how to present a viable challenge to the incumbent administration.

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The debate over unity versus fragmentation continues to dominate discussions among political analysts and citizens alike, with many weighing the potential benefits of a consolidated opposition against the risks of diluting their votes across multiple candidates. As the election approaches, the pressure on political leaders to clarify their positions and commit to a coherent strategy is intensifying. Galadima's statement adds a significant voice to this ongoing dialogue, challenging the status quo and urging a reevaluation of political priorities.

Opposition Unity Debate Continues

The response from other political figures remains a subject of keen interest, with some likely to view the call as an attempt to undermine their own campaigns while others may consider it a constructive suggestion for achieving a more unified opposition front. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether this call for unity gains traction or if the political landscape remains fragmented.

Ultimately, the success of any opposition challenge will depend on the ability of leaders to transcend personal ambitions and work towards a common goal of national improvement. The debate over the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket highlights the complexities of Nigerian politics, where regional identities, personal rivalries, and ideological differences often intersect in unpredictable ways.

As the nation prepares for what promises to be a pivotal election, the focus remains on identifying a leader who can inspire confidence and deliver tangible results for the people.