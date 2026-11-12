NDC Candidate Funso Doherty: Peter Obi Retains Strong Support Base in Lagos

Lagos NDC governorship candidate Funso Doherty asserts Peter Obi maintains strong support in Lagos following a town hall attack, rejecting claims of diminished popularity.

Lagos State governorship candidate Funso Doherty of the Nigeria Democratic Congress asserts that presidential candidate Peter Obi retains a robust and undiminished support base within the state. This declaration was made on Thursday following a violent disruption of the party's town hall meeting in Oregun, Ikeja, which targeted Obi's upcoming appearance. Doherty argues that Obi's political appeal stems from his enduring philosophy rather than his specific party affiliation, countering narratives that his recent move from the Labour Party has weakened his standing.

Doherty Defends Obi Political Philosophy

Funso Doherty emphasized that the perception of Peter Obi as a unique political figure remains consistent across all regions he visits. He stated that Obi is viewed by the electorate as a distinct type of politician for valid reasons, and those who align with this thinking demonstrate the strength of his foundational support. Doherty dismissed the notion that the formation of a new political party would significantly alter the political landscape in Nigeria. He noted that while party labels may change, the individuals involved in politics are not new, and the core appeal of Obi remains rooted in his established political identity and principles.

Also read Pandemonium As Suspected Thugs Invade Peter Obi’s NDC Meeting In Lagos

Residents Resist Attack At Ikeja Venue

On Thursday, suspected political thugs invaded the Classic Event Place in Oregun, Ikeja, ahead of the arrival of Peter Obi and other dignitaries. The attackers, described as being armed with cutlasses, cudgels, and stones, allegedly vandalized property and damaged several vehicles parked within the venue premises. NDC supporters responded with force, confronting the assailants and throwing chairs to drive them away, which ultimately disrupted activities until security operatives intervened. The meeting proceeded despite the chaos, with Obi, Victor Umeh, and activist Aisha Yesufu attending the engagement.

Enthusiasm Mirrors 2023 Campaign Energy

Funso Doherty cited the resistance by NDC supporters as definitive proof that the enthusiasm characterizing Peter Obi's 2023 presidential campaign has not waned. He observed that the attackers likely expected an easy victory, assuming people would scatter when faced with violence. However, the crowd's resolve to defend their gathering demonstrated that the spirit of the 2023 movement remains alive and strong. Doherty described the supporters who resisted the attack as heroes, stating their actions send a clear message to politicians about the ordinary Nigerian's resolve to defend their rights.

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Challenges To APC Rule In Lagos State

Peter Obi previously contested the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the Labour Party, finishing third nationally behind All Progressives Congress candidate Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar under the Peoples Democratic Party. Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor, had enjoyed considerable political influence in the state, where the APC has ruled for 27 years. Obi's victory in Lagos was a notable outcome of that election, challenging the long-standing dominance of the ruling party. Funso Doherty expressed confidence that the opposition party could defeat the APC in the next election, insisting that the ruling party's dominance is not insurmountable.

Warning Against Underestimating Obi Base

Funso Doherty warned that downplaying Peter Obi's significance is a grave mistake that ignores the reality of his widespread popularity. He stated that he has witnessed Obi's strong support multiple times, not just on Thursday, and advised critics to recognize this enduring strength. Doherty concluded that the events of the day should signal that the political contest is far from over. He urged observers to understand that the energy and commitment of Obi's supporters in Lagos State remain a formidable force in Nigerian politics.