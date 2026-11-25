Edo State Police confirmed three gunmen attacked an NDC rally in Benin City on Wednesday, injuring one supporter, while a separate attack in Delta State left six dead and prompted police invitations for questioning.

The Edo State Police Command has confirmed that three gunmen attacked supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress along Airport Road in Benin City on Wednesday, leaving one person injured.

The assailants arrived in a black Toyota Hilux and opened fire after sighting police operatives stationed at the airport exit gate. The victim, identified as Aimionkhale Micheal, sustained gunshot injuries to his thighs and is receiving medical attention at a hospital. The command's Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Eno Ikoedem, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Also read NDC campaign violence: Police summon Omo-Agege, Delta gov mourns six

The statement read, The Edo State Police Command is aware of a shooting incident that occurred along Airport Road, Benin City, today 25/11/2026, during the ongoing Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) rally involving three gunmen who arrived in a black Toyota Hilux vehicle. Upon sighting police operatives stationed at the Airport exit gate, the assailants, unable to proceed, made a U-turn and opened fire on persons at the scene before fleeing.

During the attack, one Aimionkhale Micheal 'm' sustained gunshot injuries to his thighs and was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he is currently receiving medical attention. The statement added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Patrick Daaor, visited the scene and later went to the hospital to assess the victim's condition. Daaor also deployed additional police personnel to the rally and the hospital to prevent further attacks, while tactical operatives were mobilised to track down the fleeing gunmen.

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The Commissioner of Police has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department, who is working with eyewitnesses, to ensure a thorough investigation into the incident and bring all those found culpable to justice, the statement said. The command condemned the attack and warned individuals and groups against actions capable of threatening public safety or disrupting the peace in the state.

Police Urge Calm And Public Cooperation

It urged residents to remain calm, go about their lawful businesses and provide credible information that could assist the investigation. The statement added, The Edo State Police Command assures the public that all necessary measures are being taken to apprehend the perpetrators and will not tolerate any attempt by criminal elements to undermine the security of the State. The police confirmation followed a statement by the NDC condemning the attack on its members and supporters in Benin City.

The party's National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, had alleged that suspected political thugs opened fire on its supporters along Airport Road as its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, arrived in the state for a town hall meeting and other campaign activities. The party also alleged that campaign vehicles and buses were damaged and several supporters injured. It released videos showing damaged vehicles and people receiving medical attention.

The incident came a day after the party raised concerns over the withdrawal of approval for a venue it had booked for Obi's town hall meeting in Benin City. The event centre's management, however, denied political interference, saying the disagreement followed a booking error after the party requested a change of date.

Deadly Delta State Attack Precedes Incident

It also followed an attack on an NDC campaign gathering in Uduere community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, where six people were killed, according to the police. The development comes barely 48 hours after former deputy senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege's campaign convoy was also attacked during an NDC campaign in Uduere community, Ughelli North Local Government Area, in Delta State on Monday.

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The attack on Omo-Agege, the NDC senatorial candidate for Delta Central, left six people dead, according to preliminary police reports, while several others sustained injuries. The Delta State Police Command said it has invited Omo-Agege and five others for questioning over the deadly attack. The police said the invitations were part of an ongoing investigation into the violence that occurred during an NDC campaign in Uduere community, Ughelli North Local Government Area, on Monday.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, said the invited individuals had been asked to report to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) at the police headquarters in Asaba on specified dates. Omo-Agege is expected to appear on Thursday at 11 a.m., while Egbo has been invited for 2 p.m. on the same day.

Six Invitees Summoned For Police Questioning

The five other invitees are Gowon Egoide, a former chairman of Uduere Quarters; Onoriode Oneya, the incumbent youth chairman of Uduere Community; Edirin Wokode Ewhubare, an associate of Egoide; Erukaye Egoide, Egoide's nephew; and Tony Gabon Mevowovo, another associate of Egoide. The Edo State Coordinator of the Party's campaign council, John Yakubu, said the Party had been informed of plans to disrupt the event, as members prepared to leave their campaign office to receive Obi at the airport.

The Party, however, said it was moving ahead with plans to welcome Obi, while calling attention to the need for security around the event. Videos obtained by our correspondent showed blood stains on the party convoys, including bullet exhibits seen on the floor of the Party's campaign office.

Surrounded by other supporters and hospital personnel, a man was seen in the video to have been covered in a pool of his blood, and was seen being attended to at an unknown hospital. The video is too gory to be displayed here. Saheed Oyelakin Saheed is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over two years of experience covering metro, technology, sports, politics, and human-interest stories. He focuses on producing clear, engaging reports across diverse beats.

Saheed's work reflects hands-on newsroom experience and a commitment to accurate and balanced journalism.