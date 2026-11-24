Nigeria Democratic Congress boycotts IGP Tunji Disu meeting over violence. NDC claims police bias and failure to protect members from APC-linked thugs.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress has officially announced its decision to boycott a critical security meeting convened by Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu. This strategic withdrawal comes in direct response to escalating violence targeting the party's supporters and leadership figures across various states in Nigeria. The party leadership stated that the decision was driven by a profound loss of confidence in the police force's ability to provide impartial protection.

Spokesperson for the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Director, issued a formal statement on Monday outlining the specific grievances driving this boycott. He asserted that the party and its grassroots members no longer feel safe or adequately protected by the police agencies. This sentiment stems from allegations that security forces have failed to intervene in attacks allegedly carried out by thugs loyal to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Also read NDC Boycotts Police Security Meeting Amid Alleged Violence

Allegations of Police Complicity in Violence

The core reason for the Nigeria Democratic Congress refusal to attend the security summit is the accusation that police officers have displayed manifest bias during recent incidents. Director claimed that the police were complicit in the violence, citing the killing of four party members in Delta State as a primary example. He argued that these killings occurred in the full glare of security forces who were supposed to be protecting all Nigerians regardless of political affiliation.

Furthermore, the spokesperson criticized the police for their inability to conduct proper investigations into these violent acts. He stated that the failure to bring those responsible to face the full wrath of the law has eroded trust in the security architecture. This perceived lack of accountability has led the party to conclude that the police are not fulfilling their constitutional duty to protect citizens during the campaign season.

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Violence Spans Multiple States and Candidates

The allegations of violence are not isolated to a single region but span the length and breadth of Nigeria, creating an intolerable pattern of intimidation. The Nigeria Democratic Congress cited specific incidents in Benue State, Edo State, Calabar, Enugu, and Delta State. In Benue, the party's Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, was allegedly prevented from entering the state by thugs loyal to the APC government, highlighting the severity of the threat.

These incidents have transformed what should be a democratic campaign season into a perceived battlefield. The party argues that political activities should never involve such violence, yet the current situation suggests otherwise. The Nigeria Democratic Congress accused the APC-led government of allowing the political temperature to rise dangerously, with campaigns turning into sites of conflict rather than debate.

Delta State Attack Details and Police Response

Specific reference was made to a recent attack on the campaign team of Ovie Omo-Agege, the Nigeria Democratic Congress candidate for Delta Central. The incident occurred in Uduere, located in the Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, on Monday. Ani Iniedu, the spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force, addressed this specific incident in a statement issued on Tuesday following the violence.

In their response, the Nigeria Police Force stated that preliminary reports indicated six people were killed while several others sustained injuries during the attack. The police vowed to sanction any officers found to have acted improperly, unlawfully, or in breach of professional standards during the incident. This promise of internal accountability was part of their attempt to restore faith in the security apparatus amid the growing crisis.

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Security Measures and International Calls

Following the attack, the Delta State government imposed a curfew across the Ughelli North Local Government Area. The restriction runs from 6pm to 6am daily until further notice, aimed at preventing further violence and restoring normalcy in the affected communities. Additionally, the Inspector-General of Police ordered enhanced security deployment, intelligence-led operations, and sustained patrols in the region.

Despite these measures, the Nigeria Democratic Congress remains unconvinced of the police's impartiality. The party has called on the international community to intervene and compel President Bola Tinubu and the APC-led government to adhere to internationally accepted democratic standards. They argue that democracy cannot survive where opposition members are attacked and killed without consequences.

The leadership of the Nigeria Democratic Congress reaffirmed their commitment to peaceful, issue-based campaigns. However, they warned that they will not be intimidated, silenced, or chased out of the democratic space. The party maintains that the current climate of violence and alleged police complicity poses a significant threat to the integrity of the electoral process in Nigeria.