The Nigeria Democratic Congress boycotted a security meeting with the Inspector General of Police, accusing officers of standing by while its members were killed and attacked across Nigeria. The party called the police an APC force and urged international intervention.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress has boycotted a national security meeting convened by the Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu. The opposition party said its members no longer feel safe or protected by a police force that watches helplessly.

The party issued its position in a statement on Tuesday signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director. It accused the Nigeria Police Force of standing by while its members are slaughtered across the country. The NDC said the violence has turned campaigns into a battlefield where lives have become nasty, brutish and uncertain. It insisted that politics and campaigns are not supposed to be wars.

Also read NDC Boycotts Police Security Meeting Amid Accusations of Bias and Political Violence

NDC Alleges Bias Against Peter Obi

The party alleged that its presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, was prevented from entering Benue State by thugs loyal to the ruling All Progressives Congress government. It also cited attacks on its members in Edo, Calabar, Enugu and Delta State. The most serious allegation concerns Delta State. The NDC said four of its members were killed in the full glare of police and security forces who were supposed to protect all Nigerians.

The party accused the police of failing to investigate or prosecute those responsible for the killings. It said this failure has eroded trust in state institutions and left the opposition unprotected. The NDC delivered its sharpest line in the statement. It said the Nigeria Police has become an APC Police sustained by taxpayers money.

Advertisement

The party argued that it and its members no longer feel safe or protected by security agencies due to manifest bias. It described the police as no longer neutral arbiters of security. The NDC warned that democracy cannot survive where opposition members are hunted, attacked and killed with impunity while state institutions look the other way. It called on the international community to compel President Bola Tinubu and the APC government to adhere to internationally accepted democratic standards.

Party Warns Of Rising Political Tensions

The party said the political temperature is rising to dangerous levels. It argued that the violence has spread across the length and breadth of Nigeria and is undermining democratic processes. Despite the escalating tensions and accusations of state sponsored violence, the NDC reiterated its commitment to peaceful, issue based campaigns. It vowed that it will not be intimidated, silenced or chased out of the democratic space.

The boycott of the Inspector General of Police security meeting marks a sharp escalation in the party's confrontation with the police and the ruling APC. The NDC said it will continue to demand justice for its killed and attacked members.