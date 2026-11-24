Nigeria Democratic Congress refuses to attend Inspector-General of Police security briefing citing failed protection of members and alleged APC-linked attacks.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress has officially announced its decision to boycott a critical security meeting convened by the Inspector-General of Police. The party cites a series of alleged attacks on its members and a perceived failure by the police to protect opposition figures as the primary reasons for this significant political withdrawal. This move underscores the deepening security crisis affecting political parties ahead of upcoming electoral activities in Nigeria.

Security Meeting Boycott Details

The Nigeria Democratic Congress stated that it no longer feels safe under the jurisdiction of the Nigeria Police Force. The party accused security agencies of failing to prevent repeated attacks on its members, which it claims are allegedly carried out by thugs loyal to the ruling All Progressives Congress. The party argued that attending such a meeting would legitimize a security process that has demonstrably failed to protect its members. They added that the alleged violence has become an intolerable pattern across the country, necessitating a strong public stance against the current security apparatus.

Also read Attack on Delta NDC Supporters: Death toll now six, police say

Alleged Violence in Multiple States

The Nigeria Democratic Congress cited specific incidents in Benue, Edo, Calabar, Enugu, and Delta states as evidence of the widespread threat. One notable incident involved an alleged attempt by All Progressives Congress loyalists to prevent the Nigeria Democratic Congress presidential candidate, Peter Obi, from entering Benue State. The party accused the All Progressives Congress-led government of turning political campaigns into battlefields where the safety of opposition members could no longer be guaranteed. These allegations highlight the escalating tensions between political rivals in key electoral regions.

Complicity and Ovie Omo-Agege Attack

The Nigeria Democratic Congress further alleged that security personnel were complicit in the violence, particularly regarding the attack on the campaign team of its Delta Central senatorial candidate, Ovie Omo-Agege, in Delta State. The former deputy senate president escaped unhurt, according to his media adviser, Sunny Areh. However, the Omo-Agege Campaign Organisation reported that the attack initially left four campaign members dead. These specific claims of state actor involvement have intensified the political fallout and calls for accountability.

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Police Investigation and Response

In response to the incident, the police issued a statement on Tuesday through its Force Public Relations Officer confirming that an investigation had been launched. The investigation aims to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack and determine the verified casualty figure. Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, directed the Delta State Commissioner of Police to conduct a thorough, impartial, and evidence-based investigation. This directive includes examining the sequence of events, identifying those responsible, and establishing the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Disciplinary Actions and International Calls

The police statement added that any officer found to have acted negligently or breached professional standards would face disciplinary action. Furthermore, anyone found culpable of criminal offences would be prosecuted. Despite this, the Nigeria Democratic Congress accused the police of displaying bias and failing to investigate previous attacks on its members or bring those responsible to justice. The party called on the international community to prevail on President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress-led government to uphold internationally accepted democratic standards. They emphasized that democracy cannot survive where opposition members are hunted, attacked, and killed with impunity while state institutions look the other way.

Curfew and Future Security Measures

The Delta State Government has imposed a daily curfew in Ughelli North Local Government Area from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice following the attack. The police also stated that security deployment, patrols, and intelligence-led operations have been intensified to prevent further violence and restore normalcy. The Nigeria Democratic Congress maintained that it remained committed to peaceful and issue-based campaigns but would not be intimidated or forced out of the democratic space. This standoff highlights the complex interplay between political violence, law enforcement response, and democratic stability in the region.