Lagos APC denies involvement in attack on NDC town hall meeting in Ikeja

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has denied allegations by the Nigeria Democratic Congress that it sponsored thugs who disrupted an NDC town hall meeting in Ikeja, saying the accusation is reckless and lacks evidence.

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has denied any involvement in the attack on supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress during a town hall meeting in Ikeja, Lagos State.

The APC described the allegation as reckless and irresponsible, insisting it had neither sponsored, encouraged nor participated in any action capable of undermining the constitutional rights of opposition parties. The denial follows Thursday's disruption of an NDC town hall meeting in Ikeja, where hoodlums armed with cutlasses, cudgels and stones reportedly invaded the venue. The attackers scattered chairs and forced participants to flee, triggering a confrontation with some NDC supporters who reportedly resisted by throwing chairs at the hoodlums.

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A video of the incident showed some young men surrounding a suspect and hitting him with sticks. The violence subsequently spilled onto Kudirat Abiola Way, disrupting movement along the road, while policemen reportedly fired shots into the air to disperse the crowd. The identities of the attackers, their alleged sponsors and the circumstances surrounding the incident had not been independently established as of the time of filing this report.

NDC Condemns Attack on Democracy

The NDC National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, described the attack as unfortunate and unwarranted. He said, The attacks perpetrated against our members in Lagos State are unfortunate and unwarranted. The hard-earned, ruinous APC is planning to destroy our hard-earned democracy by their desperation and demonic politics of barbarism. NDC Campaign Council spokesperson, Dr Constance Ikokwu, condemned the attack as an assault on democracy and citizens' rights to political association.

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She said, This is an unacceptable assault on democracy, citizens' fundamental rights and the freedom of political association. No political party or group has a monopoly on Nigeria, and no one has the right to use violence, intimidation or thuggery to silence opposing voices. Ikokwu added, Nigeria is not a conquered territory, and political participation is not a crime.

We demand an immediate investigation, the arrest and prosecution of those responsible, and an end to the dangerous culture of the political violence we're witnessing in some states. Those who believe they can intimidate Nigerians into silence must understand that democracy belongs to the people, not to political thugs and their sponsors.

She urged Nigerians to come out in large numbers in 2027, exercise their democratic rights and vote for the NDC as part of the peaceful demand for accountable leadership and a different direction for our country. She said the NDC and its supporters will not be intimidated, silenced or bullied out of exercising their democratic rights.

APC Denies Involvement in Violence

In a statement issued on Thursday, Lagos APC spokesman Mogaji Seye Oladejo said the allegation was reckless and irresponsible, adding that the accusers had failed to present credible evidence linking the party to the incident. He said it was curious that the alleged disruption occurred on the same day the APC officially flagged off its campaign for the 2027 general elections in Epe, several kilometres away from Ikeja.

Oladejo said the party's political leaders, elected representatives, executives, campaign officials and other stakeholders were fully mobilised for the campaign flag-off, making the allegation of its involvement in the Ikeja incident inconceivable. He said, The entire APC political machinery in Lagos, without exception, was mobilised to Epe for this historic political engagement. Our leaders, elected representatives, party executives, campaign officials and critical stakeholders were fully committed to the success of that event.

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The APC maintained that it had no incentive to sponsor violence or any action capable of threatening political stability, insisting that its position had always been to promote peaceful coexistence, political tolerance and respect for the rule of law. Oladejo accused the NDC of resorting to blame-shifting rather than establishing the circumstances surrounding the alleged disruption and identifying those responsible.

He said, If the NDC has credible evidence linking any individual or group to the incident, the appropriate course is to present such evidence to the relevant security agencies and allow the law to take its course. Serious criminal allegations should not be established through social media insinuations, emotional outbursts or politically convenient narratives. The APC spokesman also expressed concern over what he described as persistent threats by opposition political elements to unleash violence and make the political atmosphere ungovernable.

He, however, said the party remained committed to peaceful political engagement but would not be intimidated by threats, provocations or attempts to create an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty. According to him, the APC has no need to resort to violence, intimidation or thuggery to participate in the democratic process, as it believes in political persuasion, issue-based campaigns, grassroots mobilisation and the ballot box.

Security Agencies Urged to Act

The party called on the Lagos State Police Command, the Department of State Services and other security agencies to strengthen intelligence gathering, adopt proactive security measures and investigate threats capable of undermining public peace. It also urged the agencies to take seriously what it described as increasingly bellicose rhetoric from some opposition quarters and ensure that individuals or political organisations were not allowed to threaten the peace of the state. Oladejo said, Political ambition is not a licence for lawlessness.

Opposition politics must not become an excuse for the normalisation of intimidation, disorder and the subversion of democratic institutions. Reaffirming the party's commitment to peaceful coexistence and democratic competition, the spokesman said the APC would remain focused on governance, development and delivering democratic dividends to Lagos residents. He urged the NDC to stop looking for scapegoats and take responsibility for its political environment, adding that the APC would not be distracted by what he described as manufactured controversies.