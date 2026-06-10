NDC Aspirant Alleges Results Manipulation, Calls for Transparency in Primary Election

Hon. Onus Igwe Nwankwo, a House of Representatives aspirant on the NDC platform, has accused party officials of withholding the results of the Ohanivo Federal Constituency primary election and threatened legal action if the genuine results are altered. Nwankwo also raised concerns about the concentration of tickets within the same ward and village in Onicha Community.

A House of Representatives aspirant, Hon. Onus Igwe Nwankwo, of the Nigeria Democratic Congress ( NDC ), has accused party officials of withholding the results of the party's primary election for the Ohanivo Federal Constituency and warned against any attempt to alter the outcome.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Nwankwo claimed that the NDC primary election for the constituency was conducted on May 29 across the three local government areas of Ohaozara, Onicha, and Ivo, despite reported disruptions during the process. According to him, delegates participated in the exercise and votes were cast, but the results were never publicly announced.

'The primary election took place. I participated in the election, my delegates participated, voting was conducted, and delegates exercised their democratic rights,' he said. Nwankwo expressed concern over the failure to officially declare the results, describing it as a threat to transparency and due process.

'In every credible democratic exercise, results must be openly declared in the presence of aspirants, agents, delegates, and observers. The withholding of results creates uncertainty and opens the door to potential manipulation of the democratic process,' he said. The aspirant further alleged that he had received credible information suggesting that efforts were being made to alter or substitute the genuine results of the primary election.

'I wish to state clearly that any result which differs from what was actually recorded at the polling locations across Ohaozara, Onicha, and Ivo will be challenged through all available lawful and party mechanisms,' he said. Nwankwo called on the NDC Election Appeals Committee, National Working Committee, and other party leaders to ensure transparent collation of votes and immediate public declaration of the authentic results.

He also urged the party to suspend the submission of candidates' names to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) until the results are properly collated and announced. The aspirant additionally raised concerns over what he described as the concentration of both the Senate and House of Representatives tickets within the same ward and village in Onicha Community, warning that such an arrangement could generate feelings of exclusion among other parts of the constituency.

'Given the diversity of our constituency, equity, inclusiveness, and balanced representation remain essential to party unity and electoral success,' he said. Despite the dispute, Nwankwo reaffirmed his loyalty to the NDC, saying he remains committed to the party and its democratic ideals. He also appealed to his supporters and residents of Ohanivo Federal Constituency to remain calm and peaceful while pursuing the matter through lawful channels.

'The people of Ohanivo have spoken through the democratic process, and I am confident that the leadership of the NDC will uphold the principles of fairness, transparency, justice, and equity,' he added





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NDC Primary Election Ohanivo Federal Constituency Results Manipulation Transparency Democratic Process

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NDC replaces Kwankwasiyya-nominated candidates in Kano over alleged breach of power sharing agreementThe Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has replaced some candidates earlier submitted by the Kwankwasiyya faction in Kano State, citing the need to

Read more »

NDC Replaces Kwankwasiyya Candidates in Kano State Ahead of 2027 ElectionsThe Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has replaced several candidates originally put forward by the Kwankwasiyya bloc in Kano State, implementing a revised power-sharing agreement between the NDC and the Kwankwasiyya movement ahead of the 2027 general elections. The changes, documented in an internal party memo signed by Kano State Chairman Hon. Hussaini Isah Mairiga, reflect adjustments to federal constituency and state assembly tickets. Copies of the document were sent to top party leaders, including Senator Seriake Dickson and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. The move is expected to reignite negotiations over party position distribution as political activity intensifies for the upcoming election cycle.

Read more »

NDC Vice Presidential Candidate Threatens to Leave Over Kano Candidate List DisputeSenator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso warned he may quit the National Democratic Congress after the Kano State chapter altered the party's candidate list to enforce a 60/40 power‑sharing formula, replacing several Kwankwasiyya loyalists and prompting internal tension between the Kwankwasiyya faction and the party's pioneer structure

Read more »

NDC aspirant sent me receipt - Kenneth Okonkwo alleges Obi's involvement in bribesNollywood Actor-turned politician, Kenneth Okonkwo has alleged that the presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress, NDC and other party

Read more »