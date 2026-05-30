NDC Aspirant Alleges Manipulation of FCT Senate Primary Election

Aisha, an NDC senatorial aspirant for the FCT, accused party leaders of conducting a closed-door primary with a predetermined outcome, violating party guidelines and democratic principles.

A female senatorial aspirant from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) running under the platform of the Nigerian Democratic Congress ( NDC ) has publicly accused party leaders of manipulating the primary election process.

In a detailed statement, the activist-turned-politician, identified as Aisha, alleged that the exercise was conducted secretly with a predetermined outcome dressed in procedural formalities. She claimed that the primary was repeatedly postponed, the venue was changed at the last minute, and the party guidelines were not followed. Instead of direct primaries at local government headquarters, a delegate-based system was introduced and conducted at a central location.

According to Aisha, the contest was not decided by delegates in an open forum but was affirmed in a closed room, away from the people it was supposed to represent. She expressed disappointment that the party would later issue statements claiming the primaries were free and fair, despite what she described as a clear lack of justice and fairness.

The allegations highlight ongoing concerns about internal democracy within Nigerian political parties, where primaries are often marred by irregularities and lack of transparency. Aisha urged the party leadership and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate the conduct of the primaries and ensure that the will of the people is respected. She emphasized that the manipulation of the process undermines democratic principles and disenfranchises genuine aspirants and their supporters.

The NDC has not yet responded to the allegations, but the incident adds to a growing list of complaints about primary elections across the country as parties prepare for the general elections. Many observers have called for reforms to strengthen party primaries and ensure they are conducted in a transparent and inclusive manner.

The case also underscores the challenges faced by women in politics, who often encounter additional barriers such as male-dominated power structures and lack of support from party machinery. Aisha vowed to continue her political activism and called on other aspirants to speak out against any form of electoral malpractice. She expressed hope that the authorities would take necessary steps to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and punish those who violate the rules.

The development has sparked debate among political analysts, with some arguing that the NDC must address internal democratic deficits if it is to be taken seriously as a viable alternative to the ruling parties. Others noted that similar allegations have been made against other parties, indicating a systemic problem that requires comprehensive electoral reform. Aisha's statement was widely circulated on social media, drawing mixed reactions from supporters and critics.

While some praised her courage, others questioned her motives and accused her of sour grapes. However, she maintained that her decision to withdraw from the race was based on principle and a commitment to fair play. She disclosed that she had gathered evidence to support her claims and would present it to the appropriate authorities. She also thanked her supporters for their unwavering loyalty and urged them to remain peaceful and law-abiding.

The incident has once again brought to the forefront the need for political parties to adopt transparent and democratic processes in selecting their candidates. Without such reforms, the credibility of the entire electoral system may be called into question. Aisha concluded by stating that the struggle for justice and equity in Nigerian politics is far from over, and she would continue to fight for the rights of all citizens to participate in free and fair elections.

She called on civil society organizations, the media, and international partners to monitor the electoral process closely and hold parties accountable for their actions. The story serves as a reminder that democracy is not just about elections but about the integrity of every step in the political process. As Nigeria approaches another electoral cycle, the hope is that lessons will be learned and that future primaries will be conducted in a manner that truly reflects the will of the people.

The NDC, like all political parties, has a responsibility to uphold democratic norms and ensure that its internal elections are free from manipulation. Failure to do so not only harms the party's image but also erodes public trust in the democratic process. Aisha's allegations, if proven true, would represent a serious breach of electoral guidelines and could lead to sanctions from INEC. It remains to be seen how the party and the electoral body will respond to these serious charges.

However, one thing is clear: the voice of the people must not be silenced by the machinations of a few powerful individuals. The path to a stronger democracy lies in transparency, accountability, and respect for the rules. Aisha's decision to speak out is a step in that direction, and it is hoped that others will follow her example. The FCT Senate seat is a coveted position, and the manner in which the primary was conducted has left many questions unanswered.

As the investigation unfolds, the public will be watching closely to see if justice is served. The stakes are high, not only for the aspirants involved but for the future of democratic governance in Nigeria. Only by addressing these issues head-on can the country build a political system that truly serves the interests of its citizens





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