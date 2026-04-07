NDC Appoints National Vice Chairmen Across Six Geopolitical Zones

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has appointed national vice chairmen for each of the six geopolitical zones, a move aimed at balanced representation and consolidating its national structure. This strategic decision, announced in a recent statement, highlights the party's commitment to inclusivity and organizational readiness ahead of upcoming events.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress ( NDC ) has officially announced the appointment of national vice chairmen for each of the six geopolitical zones within the country. This significant development, communicated through a press statement released on Monday, underscores the party's strategic initiative to strengthen its national structure and solidify its presence across all regions.

The statement, jointly signed by Cleopas Zuwoghe, the national chairman, and Ikenna Enekweizu, the national secretary, highlighted the importance of these appointments in achieving balanced representation and fostering inclusive leadership within the party's framework. The appointments are viewed as a crucial step in preparing for upcoming Congresses and the highly anticipated National Convention, demonstrating the NDC's commitment to organizational readiness and national cohesion. This proactive approach reflects the party’s dedication to building a robust and representative structure capable of effectively addressing the needs and aspirations of the Nigerian populace across all geographical divides. The NDC's leadership believes that these appointments will facilitate more effective communication, coordination, and mobilization efforts across the country, further enhancing its ability to engage with citizens and advocate for its political agenda.\The appointments were strategically distributed across the six geopolitical zones, ensuring comprehensive representation. Specifically, the NDC appointed Mohammed Bakin Zuwo as the national vice-chairman for the north-west zone. Danlami Arabs was selected to serve as the national vice-chairman for the north-east zone, bringing his expertise to that region. The south-south zone will be represented by Frederick E. Owotorufa, who will be instrumental in representing the party’s interests in that area. Teddy Obey was appointed as the national vice-chairman for the south-east zone, tasked with spearheading the party’s efforts in that part of the country. Barnabas J. Ejisi will assume the role of national vice-chairman for the north-central zone, offering his insights and leadership in that critical region. Finally, Adedayo Ekong was designated as the national vice-chairman for the south-west zone, completing the lineup of vice chairmen responsible for representing the party’s interests in each geopolitical area. The announcement of these appointments marks a significant step in the party's ongoing efforts to build a truly national platform, capable of uniting Nigerians from all backgrounds and regions under a common vision. This move reflects the NDC's deep understanding of the importance of geographical representation and inclusivity in achieving its political objectives and building a strong, united nation. The party continues to focus on organizational strength.\Furthermore, the NDC, having been registered as a political party by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in February, is focused on building a digital platform for party membership registration. This demonstrates their modern and forward-thinking approach, utilizing technology to streamline processes and enhance engagement with members and potential supporters. This digital initiative, in conjunction with the appointment of regional leaders, will enable the NDC to effectively manage its growing membership base, enhance communication channels, and ensure accurate record-keeping. The implementation of this digital platform highlights the party's commitment to efficiency and transparency in all its operations, providing a user-friendly and accessible means for individuals to connect with the NDC and participate in the political process. The NDC believes that technology will play an increasingly important role in shaping the future of politics, and it is proactively positioning itself to leverage these advancements to enhance its organizational effectiveness and connect with a broader audience. The party is committed to building a strong foundation and a platform that is accessible to all Nigerians. The combined efforts of regional representation and technological advancement are expected to position the NDC for success in future elections and its overall objectives





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NDC Nigeria Politics Appointments Geopolitical Zones Leadership

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