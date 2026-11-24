The Nigeria Democratic Congress alleges Edo State officials failed to intervene during a violent attack that killed five NDC members in Ughelli North.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress has formally accused the Edo State government and security agencies of complicity in the fatal shooting of five party members during a violent assault on their campaign team in Uduere community. The attack occurred in the Ughelli North Local Government Area, where party officials claim that law enforcement officers and local government authorities were present but refused to intervene against armed assailants. This incident has intensified political tensions in the region, with the opposition party demanding immediate accountability for the bloodshed.

Chief Angiamaowei Oyindoubra, the state chairman of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, confirmed the tragic loss of life while addressing reporters at the party secretariat in Asaba on Monday night. He disclosed that the party initially reported four casualties, but a subsequent update thirty minutes later verified the death of a fifth victim, bringing the total toll to five. Several other party members sustained injuries during the clash and were being treated in nearby hospitals, highlighting the severity of the confrontation.

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NDC Questions Police and Government Intervention

The Nigeria Democratic Congress leadership argued that the presence of security personnel at the scene without any attempt to stop the attackers implies state sponsorship of the violence. Chief Angiamaowei Oyindoubra stated that police officers were stationed with approximately six trucks at the location, yet they remained passive while armed thugs targeted the campaign team. The party alleges that Ughelli North Local Government Chairman Jaro Egbo was personally present at the forefront of the incident, raising serious questions about the local administration's commitment to protecting political opponents.

According to the NDC chairman, the violence was triggered when the party attempted to erect campaign banners in the community. He alleged that Chairman Jaro Egbo dispatched individuals to remove these banners, which directly provoked the violent reaction from the attackers. The party chairman contended that this action by the local government official served as the immediate catalyst for the subsequent attack on the unarmed political operatives.

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Opposition Claims Systematic Intimidation by Administration

Chief Angiamaowei Oyindoubra further accused the Oborevwori administration of systematically sponsoring attacks against opposition parties, specifically targeting the Nigeria Democratic Congress as the primary opposition group in the state. He asserted that the government has failed in its constitutional duty to protect citizens, leading to a state of anarchy where political rivals are eliminated with impunity. The chairman emphasized that the NDC had conducted multiple rallies in Asaba and Ughelli without incident, while their members have faced repeated attacks by All Progressives Congress supporters without effective government response.

The NDC leader criticized the executive for neglecting to convene a peace meeting involving all political stakeholders to de-escalate tensions ahead of the 2027 general elections. Despite these grievances, Chief Angiamaowei Oyindoubra vowed that the party would not be intimidated into silence, drawing parallels to Nigeria's historical struggle against colonial oppression. He declared that the party would continue to exercise its constitutional rights to political association, peaceful assembly, and campaigning regardless of the threats.

Government Denies Allegations and Imposes Curfew

In a formal response, the Edo State government categorically rejected the allegations of complicity and denied any involvement by Governor Oborevwori in the violence. Dr Kingsley Emu, the Secretary to the State Government, issued a statement on behalf of the administration, emphasizing that the governor has no interest in the loss of innocent lives or the destabilization of the region. The state government reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining peace and security for all residents, regardless of their political affiliations, and promised that justice would be served.

Dr Kingsley Emu stressed that any individual found to have participated in, sponsored, or facilitated the attack would face the full weight of the law, irrespective of their political status or position. To prevent further breakdown of law and order in the affected area, the Edo State government announced an immediate curfew across the entire Ughelli North Local Government Area. This restriction on movement, effective from Monday evening, limits activities between 6pm and 6am daily until the situation is fully stabilized and the perpetrators are identified.