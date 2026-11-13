NCS Abeokuta Revenue Jumps 75 Percent to 7.58bn Naira in October 2026

Nigeria Customs Service Abeokuta Command records N7.58bn revenue in October 2026. Acting Controller DI Ituma launches new award and disciplinary reforms to sustain growth and combat smuggling.

Acting Area Controller DI Ituma of the Nigeria Customs Service Abeokuta Command announced that the unit generated N7.58 billion in revenue during October 2026. This financial figure represents a significant 75 percent increase in collections compared to previous periods. The acting controller used this achievement to set a new standard for operational excellence and fiscal responsibility across the command.

Ituma delivered these remarks during his maiden parade address at the command headquarters in Abeokuta. The event served as the formal introduction of his leadership vision and outlined the specific expectations he has for all personnel under his command. He positioned this performance not as a final destination, but as a baseline for future improvements in national revenue generation.

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Leadership Vision and Core Mandates

The Acting Controller described the October 2026 revenue performance as highly commendable given the current economic climate. He emphasized that sustaining these high levels of collection requires a balanced approach that does not undermine trade facilitation or national security. Ituma stated that the core mandate of the Nigeria Customs Service must remain focused on generating revenue while ensuring the smooth flow of legitimate goods across borders.

He urged officers to strengthen their monitoring mechanisms to ensure that all customs declarations are accurate and complete. Preventing revenue leakages was identified as a critical task that requires diligence from every officer in the command. Ituma also directed personnel to identify and pursue legitimate opportunities for increased revenue generation without disrupting commercial activities.

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New Awards and Operational Oversight

To encourage excellence and foster healthy competition among staff, Ituma announced the introduction of the Controller's Award for Outstanding Officers. This new initiative aims to recognize exceptional performance in four key areas: trade facilitation, revenue generation, neatness, and discipline. The recognition serves as a tangible incentive for officers to meet the high standards set by the command leadership.

A dedicated committee will be established to coordinate these awards and develop transparent selection criteria. This committee will also oversee and monitor factories under the command to improve operational supervision. Ituma explained that this oversight is essential for ensuring compliance with established procedures and providing actionable feedback to factory owners and officials.

Training and Professional Development

The Acting Controller stressed the importance of continuous professional development to enhance the technical knowledge of the workforce. He highlighted specific areas such as excise procedures and free trade zone operations as priorities for upcoming training programs. These programs are designed to improve the operational competence of officers dealing with complex trade environments.

Ituma encouraged all personnel to take full advantage of these educational opportunities. He noted that a skilled and knowledgeable workforce is essential for identifying revenue leakages and ensuring accurate duty assessments. The command aims to build a team that is not only disciplined but also technically proficient in modern customs administration.

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Discipline and Accountability Standards

Discipline was described by Ituma as fundamental to the effective functioning of the Nigeria Customs Service as a paramilitary organization. He mandated that this discipline must be reflected in officers' appearance, punctuality, conduct, and respect for constituted authority. Any action capable of bringing the service into disrepute will not be tolerated under his leadership.

He further stressed the importance of maintaining accurate personal and payroll records. Officers were instructed to resolve any discrepancies through appropriate administrative channels. Ituma also emphasized compliance with regulations governing official movements and travel passes to ensure operational integrity. Rank was defined as carrying corresponding obligations, and accountability was declared a collective responsibility for all personnel.