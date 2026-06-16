NCRIB Blames Low Insurance Penetration on Pension Exclusion, Technology Gap, and Ignorance

The Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers identifies the exclusion of pension funds and micro-insurance, inadequate technology adoption, and widespread ignorance as primary reasons for Nigeria's sub-one-percent insurance penetration, contrasting with higher rates in South Africa and Kenya.

The Nigeria n Council of Registered Insurance Brokers ( NCRIB ) has pinpointed several key factors contributing to the nation's alarmingly low insurance penetration. These include the historical exclusion of the pension sector and micro-insurance from the mainstream insurance framework, a lack of widespread technology adoption, and a pervasive culture of ignorance regarding risk management.

The President of NCRIB, Mrs. Ekeoma Ezeibe, delivered these insights during the 2026 Inaugural Annual Insurance Week held at Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, Anambra State. She contrasted Nigeria's performance with that of regional peers, noting with concern that while Nigeria's insurance penetration remains stubbornly below one percent, South Africa boasts nearly 12 percent and Kenya has achieved over 7 percent.

Ezeibe argued that the success in these countries is largely driven by the robust integration of pensions and micro-insurance into their financial ecosystems. In Nigeria, however, the Pension Reform Act separated pension funds from the insurance sector, placing them under the National Pension Commission (PenCom). She emphasized that the immense trillions of naira managed by PenCom represent a vast pool of potential capital that, if brought back into the insurance net, would dramatically boost penetration rates.

Furthermore, she highlighted that Nigeria has been slow to embrace micro-insurance, which targets low-income earners like artisans, farmers, and petty traders. The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has recently started licensing micro-insurance firms to address this gap, aiming to bring these demographics into the insurance safety net. Ezeibe stressed that aggregating these small contributions can create a significant impact. Another critical barrier identified is the underutilization of technology, which globally enhances ease of business, speed, and efficiency in insurance operations.

On the issue of ignorance, the NCRIB President clarified that it is not solely a product of poverty; even affluent individuals often neglect insurance due to a false sense of security, over-relying on divine protection instead of practical risk mitigation. She underscored the urgent need for widespread awareness campaigns to shift this mindset. The event also saw strong support from Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ugochukwu Anyaehie, represented by his Deputy (Academics), Prof. Alex Asigbo, commended the faculty for engaging industry stakeholders and expressed the institution's willingness to partner with NCRIB, offering institutional support. Earlier, Prof. Victor Okonkwo, Programme Coordinator for Insurance at the university, explained that the event's theme, Insurance for All: Driving Inclusion, Innovation, and Trust, aligns perfectly with the program's vision to advance knowledge-driven, trust-based, and technology-enabled risk management solutions, positioning it as a timely blueprint for national development





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Insurance Penetration NCRIB Pension Funds Micro Insurance Technology Awareness Nigeria

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cornerstone Insurance splits under new Reform ActCornerstone Insurance Plc has announced its intention to unbundle its composite business structure, separating its life and general insurance portfolios

Read more »

Bauchi Governor Blames Insecurity on Poor Governance, PovertyBauchi Governor Bala Mohammed has attributed the worsening insecurity in Nigeria to poor governance, poverty, and socio-economic challenges. He made the remarks during a sympathy visit to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde.

Read more »

Nigerian Stocks Recovery and Investment Guide: Picks from Premium TimesNigerian stocks added 0.9% last week, recovering from previous depreciation. Analysts expect investors to lock in gains. Premium Times provides a stock investment guide with picks based on strong fundamentals: Aradel Holdings, NEM Insurance, FCMB Group, Transcorp, and Coronation Insurance. This is not a buy/sell recommendation.

Read more »

Ekiti Residents Score Oyebanji's Administration LowEkiti residents have mixed opinions on Governor Biodun Oyebanji's performance in the last three and a half years, with some scoring his administration low and others praising his fulfillment of campaign promises.

Read more »